Kirkland's Home Sets Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call for September 6, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET

News provided by

Kirkland's, Inc.

23 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirkland's, Inc. (Nasdaq: KIRK) ("Kirkland's Home" or the "Company"), a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended July 29, 2023. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

Kirkland's Home management will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended July 29, 2023, followed by a question-and-answer period with Ann Joyce, Interim CEO, Amy Sullivan, President and COO, and Mike Madden, EVP and CFO.

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-560-2577
International dial-in number: 1-412-542-4163
Conference ID: 10181728

Please call the conference telephone number 10-15 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.kirklands.com. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for one year.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after the conference call through September 13, 2023.

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-344-7529
International dial-in number: 1-412-317-0088
Replay ID: 3150036

About Kirkland's, Inc.

Kirkland's, Inc. is a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States, currently operating 340 stores in 35 states as well as an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com, under the Kirkland's Home brand. The Company provides its customers an engaging shopping experience characterized by a curated, affordable selection of home furnishings along with inspirational design ideas. This combination of quality and stylish merchandise, value pricing and a stimulating online and store experience allows the Company's customers to furnish their home at a great value. More information can be found at www.kirklands.com.

Contact:

Kirkland's Home

Gateway Group, Inc.

Mike Madden

Cody Slach and Cody Cree

(615) 872-4800

[email protected]


(949) 574-3860

SOURCE Kirkland's, Inc.

