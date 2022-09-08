KIRKLAND'S HOME: WHAT YOUR FAVORITE FALL DRINK SAYS ABOUT YOUR DECORATING STYLE

From pumpkin spice to spiced apple cider, seasonal flavors offer clues to design preferences

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When is a drink order more than a drink order? According to Kirkland's Home, a person's seasonal beverage choices may offer hints about their favorite fall decor styles.

The national home decor retailer says these popular fall drinks offer the season's home decor inspiration:

Kirkland's Home's fall collection features a mix of rich, classic autumnal colors, spicy fall fragrances, new furniture, rugs, textiles, accessories and dinnerware, for any home, from traditional to modern farmhouse.

"Just like your favorite seasonal drinks, Kirkland's Home's fall collection offers a variety of options for every decorator to celebrate the new season," said Vice President of Merchandising for Kirkland's Home Nikki Jenkins. "The rich fall color palette is grounded with soft neutrals that work for any home decor style."

Based in Brentwood, Tennessee, and founded in 1966, Kirkland's Home (NASDAQ: KIRK) is a leading retailer of home furnishings and decor accents, with 369 stores in 35 states. With a wide selection of unique indoor and outdoor furniture, rugs, mirrors, lighting, dinnerware, art and seasonal decor, Kirkland's allows customers to create inspiring living spaces at affordable prices.

