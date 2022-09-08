KIRKLAND'S HOME: WHAT YOUR FAVORITE FALL DRINK SAYS ABOUT YOUR DECORATING STYLE

Sep 08, 2022, 07:18 ET
From pumpkin spice to spiced apple cider, seasonal flavors offer clues to design preferences
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When is a drink order more than a drink order? According to Kirkland's Home, a person's seasonal beverage choices may offer hints about their favorite fall decor styles.
The national home decor retailer says these popular fall drinks offer the season's home decor inspiration:
- The Pumpkin Spice Latte, famously known as "The PSL", is the king of fall drink orders and points to a classic fall decorator. PSL lovers have a fall home filled with realistic and textured pumpkins, pillows with classic fall sayings, and adorable porch signs to welcome guests.
- Those who choose an Oak Milk Latte are looking for a warm, cozy feeling to welcome fall weather as they watch the leaves change – think comfy plaid throws, cable knit pillows and scented seasonal candles.
- Hazelnut Mocha combines two of fall's most popular flavors for a rich, decadent taste. Those sipping on this drink enjoy the finer things in life and will choose seasonal decorations like elegant glass pumpkins and embroidered throw pillows, and set their tables with harvest dinner plates and festive napkin rings.
- Flat White drinkers enjoy the intrinsic flavor of a coffee in a milk-based drink and look for a neutral aesthetic in their home decor, with details like white stacked pumpkins, cream wheat floral wreaths, neutral colored textiles, matte white vases and pumpkin-shaped soup bowls.
- The spicy notes and seasonal flavors make Spiced Apple Cider the perfect fall transition drink for those who are anything but traditional. They prefer decorating with pampas wreaths, matte colored dinnerware, colored glassware and velvet throw pillows.
Kirkland's Home's fall collection features a mix of rich, classic autumnal colors, spicy fall fragrances, new furniture, rugs, textiles, accessories and dinnerware, for any home, from traditional to modern farmhouse.
"Just like your favorite seasonal drinks, Kirkland's Home's fall collection offers a variety of options for every decorator to celebrate the new season," said Vice President of Merchandising for Kirkland's Home Nikki Jenkins. "The rich fall color palette is grounded with soft neutrals that work for any home decor style."
To find more fall inspiration, visit Kirklands.com.
Based in Brentwood, Tennessee, and founded in 1966, Kirkland's Home (NASDAQ: KIRK) is a leading retailer of home furnishings and decor accents, with 369 stores in 35 states. With a wide selection of unique indoor and outdoor furniture, rugs, mirrors, lighting, dinnerware, art and seasonal decor, Kirkland's allows customers to create inspiring living spaces at affordable prices. More information is available at www.kirklands.com and on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @kirklands. For ideas and inspiration, go to Pinterest @kirklandshome.
