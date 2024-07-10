Kirkland's La Petite Galerie and Gunnar Nordstrom Fine Arts Exhibits New Paintings by Friday Harbor Artist, Kristen Reitz-Green

August 10 - October 6, 2024

"Reflected"



Meet the Artist

Saturday August 10, 2024

6:00-8:00 pm

KIRKLAND, Wash., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gunnar Nordstrom Fine Arts and La Petite Galerie is looking forward to welcoming Kristen Reitz-Green to Kirkland and the Marina District for her first exhibit with us. While we have already had success with her work, this is the first full exhibition of her photo-realism and surely will be a new gallery favorite.

Delicate Balance - Oil on Canvas 48"x36" Bottles with Roses - Oil on Canvas 36"x48"

Kristen Reitz-Green is an award-winning oil painter known for her large-scale realistic paintings of food and glass. Her work is featured in collections across the United States and Canada. Recently relocating to San Juan Island, Kristen spent 17 years on Vashon Island, WA, where she played a pivotal role in fostering a thriving arts community. She was a founding member of Vashon Island Visual Artists (VIVA), the Vashon Center for the Arts Notable Collection, and Swiftwater Gallery.

Her artwork has been showcased in various galleries around the Pacific Northwest and featured in publications like Gourmet De Mexico, the Seattle Times, and "The Classic Honeybear in Art and Design" online. She has received commissions from restaurants and food enthusiasts, including celebrity chef John Schenk for his honey bear-themed restaurant in Los Angeles. Kristen's work can currently be viewed at Gunnar Nordstrom Fine Arts and La Petite Galerie in Kirkland, WA. August 10 – October 6, 2024

Kristen's artistic philosophy emphasizes the dual perspectives of her paintings: realistic or hyper realistic from a distance, and abstract up close. She draws inspiration from Chuck Close for his techniques and Wayne Thiebaud for his use of color and subject matter.

Before transitioning to visual arts, Kristen was a classical French Horn player. She performed with the Pacific Northwest Ballet Orchestra and taught at Western Washington University. A graduate of the Juilliard School and the Hartt School of Music, she has served on the faculty of four colleges and performed extensively in the Pacific Northwest, NYC, and Florida, including touring the US with several Broadway show tours.

Gunnar Nordstrom Fine Arts and La Petite Galerie have served art collectors in the Northwest and across the country since 1985.

We are a small and intimate space located in the heart of downtown Kirkland in the Marina District just steps away from Lake Washington and nestled among unique shops and great restaurants where quality, playfulness and a good sense of value have always been an important aspect of work exhibited in the gallery and each artist that is represented has their own quality that we believe in.

