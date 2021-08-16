Kirkland's Launches Featured Artist Collection, Spotlighting Diverse Artists

The collection debuted in stores and online in July 2021 with a series of exclusive art prints from artist, designer and Strasbourg, France-based social media influencer Jessi Raulet of EttaVee. Raulet is well-known for her vibrant, optimistic color palettes and the "good vibes" she conveys in each of her pieces. Her works for Kirkland's – including abstract canvases and framed illustrations of butterflies and florals – range in price from $24.99 to $39.99 and are available now.

This fall, visual artist and illustrator Bria Nicole will become the second Featured Artist in the collection. Her work – which contains classic bohemian and Afro-bohemian elements with a bold color palette of earth tones and pastels – is relatable and inspiring and represents women of color with vibrance, style, grace and joy. Bria Nicole's pieces for Kirkland's will include the portraits and nature illustrations for which she's best known.

"We know that our customers represent a wide range of backgrounds, ethnicities and styles. It's important to us that the same diversity is represented in the products on our shelves and the artists we support," said Amy Sullivan, vice president and chief merchant at Kirkland's. "The Featured Artist Collection provides an exciting opportunity for us to work with talents like Jessi and Bria Nicole, as well as to introduce our shoppers to new and noteworthy artists."

Kirkland's plans to work with four to six Featured Artists each year and will offer the Featured Artist Collection in stores and online at kirklands.com.

Based in Brentwood, Tennessee, and founded in 1966, Kirkland's (NASDAQ: KIRK) is a leading retailer of home furnishings and decor accents, with 369 stores in 35 states. With a wide selection of unique indoor and outdoor furniture, rugs, mirrors, lighting, dinnerware, art and seasonal decor, Kirkland's allows customers to create inspiring living spaces at affordable prices. More information is available at www.kirklands.com and on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @kirklands. For ideas and inspiration, go to Pinterest @kirklandshome.

