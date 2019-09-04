Kirkland's Partners With Dolly Parton On New From The HeART Collection

Available only at Kirkland's stores and at Kirklands.com beginning Sept. 5, the collection is inspired by eight of Dolly's beloved songs, beautifully interpreted on canvas by artist David Diskin. The collection will also feature an iconic black and white performance photograph of Dolly, taken at the Ryman Auditorium in 2015.

"I am very excited to be working with Steve Woodward and all of the folks at Kirkland's," said Dolly Parton. "I'm real honored to have the great artist, David Diskin, make my songs come to life with these great paintings."

A portion of proceeds of the limited-edition works will benefit the Opry Trust Fund, whose mission is to help those in the country music industry when they need it the most, by offering financial assistance during their time of need.

"As a Tennessee-based company, Kirkland's could not be more honored to partner with the state's two biggest icons – Dolly and the Opry – to offer this collection to our customers," said Kirkland's CEO Steve "Woody" Woodward. "Dolly's From the HeART collection will give our customers the opportunity to fill their homes with beauty and meaning while also supporting musicians that have brought us all so much joy."

Collection prices range from $99.99 to $129.99 and the full collection and images can be viewed here.

About Kirkland's

Based in Brentwood, Tennessee, and founded in 1966 by Carl Kirkland, Kirkland's (NASDAQ: KIRK) is a leading retailer of home decor accents and gifts, with more than 400 stores in 37 states. With a wide selection of unique indoor and outdoor furniture, rugs, mirrors, lighting, wall art, home and garden accessories, seasonal items and gifts, Kirkland's allows customers to create inspiring living spaces at affordable prices. More information is available at www.kirklands.com and on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @kirklands. For ideas and inspiration, go to Pinterest @kirklandshome.

About Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is the most honored female country performer of all time. Achieving 25 RIAA certified Gold, Platinum, and multi-Platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach No. 1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist. Parton recently became the first Country artist honored as Grammy MusiCares Person of the Year given out by NARAS. She has 41 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and she has 110 career-charted singles over the past 40 years. In 2014 the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide – and in 2016 her No. 1 album Pure & Simple, which topped the Billboard Top Country Albums and Americana/Folk Albums charts and debuted at No. 1 in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Australia, added to that massive tally. She has garnered eight Grammy Awards, including a 2017 win with Pentatonix for their collaboration on her iconic 1974 hit "Jolene"; 10 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year; five Academy of Country Music Awards, also including a nod for Entertainer of the Year; four People's Choice Awards; and three American Music Awards. In 1999, Parton was inducted as a member of the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame.

In 2008 Parton launched her return to touring on a global scale with Backwoods Barbie World Tour, the first of many sold-out arena tours, returning her to Billboard Boxscore's Top 10 Country Tours of the Year. Her 2016 movie "Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love," was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie. In 2017, Parton released her first children's album, I Believe In You, on Dolly Records through her partnership with Sony Music Nashville; the project's proceeds benefit The Dollywood Foundation's Imagination Library, a non-profit that since 1996 has provided more than 100 million books to children from birth to five years of age in the United States, Canada, Australia and the UK. In 2018, Parton received her first two Emmy Awards as the organization recognized her lifetime of giving with the Governor's Award and the award for Best Community Service Program lauding her 2016 telethon "Smoky Mountains Rise," which raised more than $13 million for her My People fund, which provided financial assistance to victims of massive wildfires in Gatlinburg, Tenn. Parton recently collaborated with producer Linda Perry on the soundtrack for the Golden Globe nominated film Dumplin' starring Jennifer Aniston and Danielle MacDonald with Parton as the executive producer. In addition, Netflix will be releasing an eight part anthology film series called Heartstrings thru her Sandollar Productions in association with Sam Haskell's Magnolia Hill Productions, with each individual film based on one of Dolly's masterful songs. This will be streamed in the fall 2019.

Next year will also mark the 33rd anniversary season for Dollywood, her theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., which since 1986 has hosted more than 2 million visitors annually.

About the Grand Ole Opry

The Grand Ole Opry ® is presented by Humana ® . Opry performances are held every Friday and Saturday of the year, with Tuesday night shows through December 11 plus season Wednesday and Thursday Opry Country Classics performances. To plan an Opry visit, call (800) SEE-OPRY or visit opry.com. The Opry presents the best in country music live every week from Nashville, Tenn. Celebrating nine decades of entertainment, the Opry can be heard at opry.com and wsmonline.com, Opry and WSM mobile apps, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, and its flagship home, 650 AM-WSM. The Grand Ole Opry is owned by Ryman Hospitality Properties. For more information, visit opry.com.

About the Opry Trust Fund: The Opry Trust Fund began in 1965 with a mission to help those in the country music industry by offering financial assistance during a time of extraordinary need, emergency, or catastrophe. This includes individuals who are or have been employed full time in a facet of the country music industry (i.e. performer, songwriter, publisher, radio, session musician, etc.). The fund pays for items such as medical bills, living expenses, utilities, and rent or mortgage. The Opry Trust Fund accepts referrals from individuals within the country music community, including Opry members, as well as from other charitable organizations such as MusiCares, ACM Lifting Lives and Music Health Alliance.

