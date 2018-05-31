Kirkland's Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

Net sales for the 13 weeks ended May 5, 2018 increased 7.2% to $142.5 million compared with $132.8 million for the 13 weeks ended April 29, 2017. Comparable store sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2018, including e-commerce sales, increased 1.4% compared with a decrease of 3.8% in the prior-year quarter. Kirkland's opened 10 stores and closed three during the first quarter, bringing the total number of stores to 425 at quarter-end.

Net loss for the 13 weeks ended May 5, 2018 was $0.9 million, or ($0.06) per diluted share compared with a net loss of $1.4 million, or ($0.09) per diluted share, for the 13 weeks ended April 29, 2017. Adjusted loss, excluding severance and transition charges associated with the resignation of the Company's former Chief Executive Officer, for the 13 weeks ended May 5, 2018 was $72,000, or $0.00 per diluted share.

"We are pleased with our first quarter results," said Mike Cairnes, Acting Chief Executive Officer. "Kirkland's achieved record sales in the quarter driven by continued momentum in our e-commerce business and gains in both conversion and average ticket in store. We improved our performance year-over-year as we gained traction in product margin through improved discipline and use of analytics while managing our costs. In addition, we continue to enhance our customer experience and deliver new and exciting products as we optimize operating efficiency. I am proud of the way our team is coming together, and I am optimistic about the prospect of improving financial performance and long-term value for shareholders."

Fiscal 2018 Outlook

Kirkland's is reaffirming its fiscal 2018 outlook and all other assumptions provided on March 16, 2018 for diluted earnings per share on a GAAP basis in the range of $0.50 to $0.60, inclusive of CEO transition charges.

This performance outlook is based on current information as of May 31, 2018. The information on which this outlook is based is subject to change, and the Company may update its full year business outlook or any portion thereof at any time for any reason.

About Kirkland's, Inc.

Kirkland's, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. Although originally focused in the Southeast, the Company has grown beyond that region and currently operates 424 stores in 37 states as well as an e-Commerce enabled website, www.kirklands.com. The Company's stores present a broad selection of distinctive merchandise, including holiday décor, framed art, furniture, ornamental wall décor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks and outdoor living items. The Company's stores offer an extensive assortment of holiday merchandise during seasonal periods as well as items carried throughout the year suitable for gift-giving. More information can be found at www.kirklands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to the finalization of the Company's quarterly financial and accounting procedures. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Kirkland's actual results to differ materially from forecasted results. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the competitive environment in the home décor industry in general and in Kirkland's specific market areas, inflation, fluctuations in cost and availability of products, interruptions in supply chain and distribution systems, including our e-commerce systems and channels, the ability to control employment and other operating costs, availability of suitable retail locations and other growth opportunities, disruptions in information technology systems including the potential for security breaches of Kirkland's or its customers' information, seasonal fluctuations in consumer spending, and economic conditions in general. Those and other risks are more fully described in Kirkland's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on April 3, 2018 and subsequent reports. Kirkland's disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.

KIRKLAND'S, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OFOPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)









13-Week Period

Ended

13-Week Period

Ended

May 5, 2018

April 29, 2017 Net sales $ 142,454

$ 132,841 Cost of sales (1) 97,142

89,993 Gross profit 45,312

42,848 Operating expenses:





Compensation and benefits 27,849

26,510 Other operating expenses 17,319

16,995 Depreciation (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales) (1) 1,764

1,621 Total operating expenses 46,932

45,126 Operating loss (1,620)

(2,278) Other income, net (266)

(25) Loss before income taxes (1,354)

(2,253) Income tax benefit (472)

(818) Net loss $ (882)

$ (1,435) Loss per share:





Basic $ (0.06)

$ (0.09) Diluted $ (0.06)

$ (0.09) Shares used to calculate loss per share:





Basic 15,808

15,913 Diluted 15,808

15,913







(1) During the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company reclassified supply chain and store-related depreciation expense to cost

of sales whereas it was previously included in depreciation on its financial statements. The Company also reclassified prior

period amounts to reflect this change. This reclassification increased cost of sales by approximately $4.8 million for the 13

weeks ended April 29, 2017, with an equal and offsetting decrease to depreciation. This reclassification had no impact on

net sales, operating loss, net loss or loss per share.

KIRKLAND'S, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)













May 5,

2018

February 3,

2018

April 29,

2017 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,242

$ 80,156

$ 59,804 Inventories, net (1) 83,164

81,255

72,565 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1) 15,848

15,988

12,893 Total current assets 157,254

177,399

145,262 Property and equipment, net 116,812

113,039

110,869 Deferred income taxes 2,004

2,216

1,144 Other assets 6,531

6,543

5,815 Total assets $ 282,601

$ 299,197

$ 263,090











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 43,162

$ 53,125

$ 29,915 Income taxes payable 4,362

4,943

4,891 Accrued expenses 35,021

38,872

31,633 Total current liabilities 82,545

96,940

66,439 Deferred rent 54,235

53,303

52,956 Deferred income taxes —

—

957 Other liabilities 8,416

8,193

9,475 Total liabilities 145,196

158,436

129,827 Net shareholders' equity 137,405

140,761

133,263 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 282,601

$ 299,197

$ 263,090











(1)During the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company reclassified supplies inventory to prepaid expenses and other current

assets whereas it was previously included in inventories, net, on its financial statements. The Company also reclassified

prior period amounts to reflect this change. This reclassification increased prepaid expenses and other current assets by

approximately $2.1 million for the 13 weeks ended April 29, 2017, with an equal and offsetting decrease to inventories, net.

KIRKLAND'S, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)









13-Week Period

Ended

13-Week Period

Ended

May 5, 2018

April 29, 2017 Net cash (used in) provided by:





Operating activities $ (7,964)

$ 1,358 Investing activities (11,083)

(5,587) Financing activities (2,867)

96 Cash and cash equivalents:





Net decrease (21,914)

(4,133) Beginning of the period 80,156

63,937 End of the period $ 58,242

$ 59,804

