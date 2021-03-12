Kirkland's Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) today announced financial results for the 13-week and 52-week periods ended January 30, 2021.

"We are pleased to report record earnings for the fourth quarter, which reflect the appeal of our merchandise assortments with customers and the earnings leverage in the business from our cost and infrastructure changes," noted Woody Woodward, Chief Executive Officer. "This has been a year filled with challenges as a company, as individuals and as a nation. I am proud of how Kirkland's team members embraced the reinvention and innovation required of us during the pandemic. Their commitment to our customers and to one another during this period is inspiring and affirming. Their diligence also provides us the confidence that we can achieve our vision for Kirkland's and execute on our strategic priorities and financial goals. We are ahead of where we expected to be when we originally outlined these goals a year ago and the results speak for themselves, but we have more work ahead of us to accomplish all that is possible at Kirkland's. We are energized by these opportunities for continued improvement."

Mr. Woodward continued, "We continue to carefully, deliberately and strategically evolve Kirkland's into a value-oriented specialty retailer. Our strategy has been to incrementally improve the quality and design of our merchandise while maintaining our opening price points and delivering value for our customers. Merchandising will be front and center again for us in 2021, along with leveraging the improvements in infrastructure and operating costs and accelerating our ongoing digital transformation. With total liquidity of $140 million at year end, we are well positioned to fund the evolution of Kirkland's."

Strategic Priorities and Financial Goals

Kirkland's key strategic initiatives include:

Accelerating product development to reinforce quality and relevancy as we continue the transformation of the Kirkland's brand into a specialty retailer where customers are able to furnish their entire home on a budget;

Improving omni-channel via website enhancements, more focused marketing spend, an expanded online assortment, and an in-store experience that is aligned with our omni-channel capabilities;

Improving the customer experience with our re-launched loyalty program, extended credit options and broadened delivery options; and

Utilizing our leaner infrastructure to be nimbler in our response to changes in consumer preference and buying behaviors.

Kirkland's annual financial goals for the next two to three years include:

Improving comparable sales performance, driven by e-commerce growth, merchandising, brick-and-mortar store productivity and closure of underperforming stores . We expect e-commerce to continue to grow as a percent of our total business, but also intend to focus on improving the contribution of our remaining store base, which is an integral part of our omni-channel strategy and supports improved profitability of our e-commerce sales.

. We expect e-commerce to continue to grow as a percent of our total business, but also intend to focus on improving the contribution of our remaining store base, which is an integral part of our omni-channel strategy and supports improved profitability of our e-commerce sales. Stabilizing gross margin by continuing with our current discipline of limited promotional offers, expanding direct sourcing, improving supply chain efficiency and reducing occupancy costs . With improved merchandise quality and to support a better customer experience, we will continue to move towards more targeted promotions. Direct sourcing is expected to increase from approximately 20% of purchases in 2020 to 40% to 50% over the next two to three years. With these product margin improvements, continued efficiencies in our supply chain and lower occupancy costs, our goal is to improve our annual gross profit margin to a mid-30% range over the next two to three years.

. With improved merchandise quality and to support a better customer experience, we will continue to move towards more targeted promotions. Direct sourcing is expected to increase from approximately 20% of purchases in 2020 to 40% to 50% over the next two to three years. With these product margin improvements, continued efficiencies in our supply chain and lower occupancy costs, our goal is to improve our annual gross profit margin to a mid-30% range over the next two to three years. Improving profitability by leveraging the leaner infrastructure with comparable sales growth . We believe our ideal store count should be in the range of 300 to 350 stores. We believe there will be additional opportunities for more favorable rent terms with ongoing lease renewals. With approximately $45 million in annualized operating expenses eliminated from the business, we expect to reach annual EBITDA as a percent of sales in the high-single to low-double-digit range and annual operating income in the mid to high-single-digit range within two to three years.

. We believe our ideal store count should be in the range of 300 to 350 stores. We believe there will be additional opportunities for more favorable rent terms with ongoing lease renewals. With approximately in annualized operating expenses eliminated from the business, we expect to reach annual EBITDA as a percent of sales in the high-single to low-double-digit range and annual operating income in the mid to high-single-digit range within two to three years. Maintaining adequate liquidity and generating free cash flow while continuing to invest in key strategic initiatives of the business and returning excess cash to our shareholders.

The key strategic initiatives and financial goals are based on current information as of March 12, 2021, and are dependent on, among other things, consumer preferences, economic conditions and our own successful execution of these initiatives. The information on which these initiatives and financial goals is based is subject to change, and investors are cautioned that the Company may update the initiatives and goals, or any portion thereof, at any time for any reason.

Investor Conference Call and Web Simulcast

About Kirkland's, Inc.

Kirkland's, Inc. is a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States, currently operating 371 stores in 35 states as well as an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com. The Company's stores present a curated selection of distinctive merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, wall décor, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrances, lamps and other home decorating items. The Company's stores offer an extensive assortment of holiday merchandise during seasonal periods. The Company provides its customers an engaging shopping experience characterized by casual, comfortable merchandise with a southern feel and a modern flair at a discernible value. This combination of quality and stylish merchandise, value pricing and a stimulating online and store experience has led the Company to develop a loyal customer base. More information can be found at www.kirklands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release, including all statements related to future initiatives, financial goals and expectations or beliefs regarding any future period, are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to the finalization of the Company's quarterly financial and accounting procedures. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Kirkland's actual results to differ materially from forecasted results. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks associated with the Company's progress and anticipated progress towards its long-term objective and the success of its plans in response to the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19"), the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on the Company's revenues and supply chain, risks associated with COVID-19 and the governments responses to it, the impact of store closures in 2020, the effectiveness of the Company's marketing campaigns, risks related to changes in U.S. policy related to imported merchandise, particularly with regard to the impact of tariffs on goods imported from China and strategies undertaken to mitigate such impact, the Company's ability to retain its senior management team, continued volatility in the price of the Company's common stock, the competitive environment in the home décor industry in general and in Kirkland's specific market areas, inflation, fluctuations in cost and availability of products, interruptions in supply chain and distribution systems, including our e-commerce systems and channels, the ability to control employment and other operating costs, availability of suitable retail locations and other growth opportunities, disruptions in information technology systems including the potential for security breaches of Kirkland's or its customers' information, seasonal fluctuations in consumer spending, and economic conditions in general. Those and other risks are more fully described in Kirkland's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on April 10, 2020 and subsequent reports. Forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date of this release. Any changes in assumptions or factors on which such statements are based could produce materially different results. Kirkland's disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.

KIRKLAND'S, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)





13-Week Period Ended





January 30,



February 1,





2021



2020

Net sales

$ 194,918



$ 209,411

Cost of sales



121,363





146,905

Gross profit



73,555





62,506

Operating expenses:















Compensation and benefits



25,412





33,562

Other operating expenses



18,447





20,649

Depreciation (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)



1,622





1,527

Asset impairment



360





11,978

Total operating expenses



45,841





67,716

Operating income (loss)



27,714





(5,210)

Other income, net



(17)





(49)

Income (loss) before income taxes



27,731





(5,161)

Income tax expense (benefit)



7,039





(243)

Net income (loss)

$ 20,692



$ (4,918)

Earnings (loss) per share:















Basic

$ 1.45



$ (0.35)

Diluted

$ 1.36



$ (0.35)

Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic



14,273





13,929

Diluted



15,196





13,929



KIRKLAND'S, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)





52-Week Period Ended





January 30,



February 1,





2021



2020

Net sales

$ 543,496



$ 603,880

Cost of sales



371,114





438,446

Gross profit



172,382





165,434

Operating expenses:















Compensation and benefits



85,569





116,895

Other operating expenses



63,290





75,647

Depreciation (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)



6,305





6,704

Asset impairment



9,387





19,229

Total operating expenses



164,551





218,475

Operating income (loss)



7,831





(53,041)

Other expense (income), net



195





(454)

Income (loss) before income taxes



7,636





(52,587)

Income tax (benefit) expense



(8,611)





678

Net income (loss)

$ 16,247



$ (53,265)

Earnings (loss) per share:















Basic

$ 1.15



$ (3.79)

Diluted

$ 1.09



$ (3.79)

Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic



14,159





14,070

Diluted



14,880





14,070



KIRKLAND'S, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)





January 30,



February 1,





2021



2020

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 100,337



$ 30,132

Inventories, net



62,083





94,674

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



8,278





6,705

Total current assets



170,698





131,511

Property and equipment, net



63,262





82,863

Operating lease right-of-use assets



149,792





200,067

Other assets



5,670





8,001

Total assets

$ 389,422



$ 422,442

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 55,481



$ 59,513

Accrued expenses



37,390





28,773

Operating lease liabilities



45,441





53,154

Total current liabilities



138,312





141,440

Operating lease liabilities



150,966





195,736

Other liabilities



5,614





8,311

Total liabilities



294,892





345,487

Net shareholders' equity



94,530





76,955

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 389,422



$ 422,442



KIRKLAND'S, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)





52-Week Period Ended





January 30,



February 1,





2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income (loss)

$ 16,247



$ (53,265)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:















Depreciation of property and equipment



23,404





27,720

Amortization of debt issuance costs



93





56

Impairment charge



9,387





19,229

Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle



—





(331)

Loss on disposal of property and equipment



87





200

Stock-based compensation expense



1,171





3,254

Deferred income taxes



1,525





178

Changes in assets and liabilities:















Inventories, net



32,591





(10,240)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(1,612)





3,851

Accounts payable



(2,575)





18,928

Accounts payable to related party vendor



—





(8,166)

Accrued expenses



6,803





1,666

Income taxes payable (refundable)



1,853





(704)

Operating lease assets and liabilities



(8,573)





(10,645)

Other assets and liabilities



(1,838)





—

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



78,563





(8,269)

Cash flows from investing activities:















Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



209





—

Capital expenditures



(8,698)





(15,680)

Net cash used in investing activities



(8,489)





(15,680)

Cash flows from financing activities:















Borrowings on revolving line of credit



40,000





25,000

Repayments on revolving line of credit



(40,000)





(25,000)

Debt issuance costs



(26)





(362)

Cash used in net share settlement of stock options and restricted stock



(60)





(87)

Proceeds received from employee stock option exercises



360





—

Employee stock purchases



35





241

Repurchase and retirement of common stock



(178)





(3,657)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



131





(3,865)

Cash and cash equivalents:















Net increase (decrease)



70,205





(27,814)

Beginning of the year



30,132





57,946

End of the year

$ 100,337



$ 30,132

Supplemental cash flow information:















Interest paid

$ 442



$ 377

Income taxes (received) paid



(11,945)





1,091

Supplemental schedule of non-cash activities:















Non-cash accruals for purchases of property and equipment

$ 396



$ 1,853

Operating lease assets and liabilities recognized upon adoption of ASC 842



—





295,240



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated condensed financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this earnings release and the related earnings conference call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share. These measures are not in accordance with, and are not intended as alternatives to, GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believes that they provide useful information to analysts and investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our operational performance.

The Company defines EBITDA as net income or loss before interest, provision for income tax, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA with non-GAAP adjustments and adjusted operating income (loss) as operating income (loss) with non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share by adjusting the applicable GAAP measure for non-GAAP adjustments.

Non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meanings prescribed by GAAP. Use of these terms may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. Each non-GAAP measure has its limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

The following table shows a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) for the 13 weeks and 52 weeks ended January 30, 2021 and February 1, 2020 and a reconciliation of net income (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share to adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share for the 13 weeks and 52 weeks ended January 30, 2021 and February 1, 2020:

KIRKLAND'S, INC.

UNAUDITED NON-GAAP MEASURE RECONCILIATION

(In thousands, except per share data)





13-Week Period Ended



52-Week Period Ended





January 30,

2021



February 1,

2020



January 30,

2021



February 1,

2020

Operating income (loss)

$ 27,714



$ (5,210)



$ 7,831



$ (53,041)

Depreciation and amortization



5,594





6,564





23,404





27,720

EBITDA



33,308





1,354





31,235





(25,321)

Non-GAAP adjustments:































Closed store and lease termination costs in cost of sales(1)



(440)





(278)





(1,135)





(278)

Asset impairment(2)



360





11,978





9,387





19,229

Stock-based compensation expense(3)



259





1,259





1,171





3,254

Severance charges(4)



271





1,696





1,161





2,624

Other costs included in operating expenses(5)



235





916





439





1,035

Total adjustments in operating expenses



1,125





15,849





12,158





26,142

Total non-GAAP adjustments



685





15,571





11,023





25,864

Adjusted EBITDA



33,993





16,925





42,258





543

Depreciation and amortization



5,594





6,564





23,404





27,720

Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 28,399



$ 10,361



$ 18,854



$ (27,177)



































Net income (loss)

$ 20,692



$ (4,918)



$ 16,247



$ (53,265)

Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax:































Closed store and lease termination costs in cost of sales(1)



(307)





(219)





(840)





(219)

Asset impairment(2)



21





9,607





6,948





15,133

Stock-based compensation expense, including tax impact(3)



95





1,473





1,177





3,870

Severance charges(4)



176





1,358





859





2,065

Other costs included in operating expenses(5)



170





723





325





815

Total adjustments in operating expenses



462





13,161





9,309





21,883

Tax valuation allowance(6)



(1,700)





699





1,340





12,035

CARES Act - net operating loss carry back(7)



2,052





—





(12,276)





—

Total non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax



507





13,641





(2,467)





33,699

Adjusted net income (loss)

$ 21,199



$ 8,723



$ 13,780



$ (19,566)



































Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 1.36



$ (0.35)



$ 1.09



$ (3.79)

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 1.40



$ 0.62



$ 0.93



$ (1.39)



































Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



15,196





13,929





14,880





14,070

Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding



15,196





13,987





14,880





14,070



(1) Costs associated with closed stores and lease termination costs, including gains on lease terminations, amounts paid to third-parties for rent reduction negotiations and lease termination fees paid to landlords for store closings. (2) Impairment charges include both right-of-use asset and property and equipment impairment charges. (3) Stock-based compensation expense includes amounts expensed related to equity incentive plans. (4) Severance charges include expenses related to severance agreements. This also includes permanent store closure compensation costs. (5) Other costs include executive transition costs, corporate lease negotiation fees associated with rent reduction in fiscal 2020 and write-offs of excess and obsolete supplies in fiscal 2019. (6) To remove the impact of the change in the Company's valuation allowance against deferred tax assets. (7) The Company recorded an income tax expense (benefit) related to the carry back of fiscal 2019 and estimated fiscal 2020 federal net operating losses to prior periods as permitted under the CARES Act in fiscal 2020.

###

