Kirkland's Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results, Remains Well On Track Towards Long-Term Financial Goals

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirkland's, Inc. (Nasdaq: KIRK) ("Kirkland's" or the "Company"), a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings, announced financial results for the 13 and 26-week periods ended July 31, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Summary vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter

Net sales decreased 8.0% to $114.8 million , with 4.5% fewer stores

, with 4.5% fewer stores Comparable sales decreased 5.2%, including an e-commerce decrease of 12.6%

Gross profit margin increased 600 basis points to 34.6%

Earnings per diluted share increased to $0.04 compared to a loss per diluted share of $0.66

compared to a loss per diluted share of Adjusted loss per diluted share was $0.01 compared to an adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.02

compared to an adjusted earnings per diluted share of EBITDA increased significantly to $5.4 million compared to $0.6 million

compared to Adjusted EBITDA was $5.1 million , compared to $6.8 million

, compared to Operating income increased to $0.2 million compared to an operating loss of $5.3 million

compared to an operating loss of Cash balance of $45.2 million with no outstanding debt; total liquidity of $110.3 million

with no outstanding debt; total liquidity of Share repurchases of $12.0 million in the quarter

in the quarter Store count at quarter end was 369 stores, with one store closure

Management Commentary

"The second quarter proved to be another step forward in our transformation efforts and achieving our long-term financial targets," said Steve "Woody" Woodward, president and CEO of Kirkland's. "Despite the expected challenges stemming from continued constraints in the global supply chain, we made progress in the areas that we could control and experienced an improvement in sales during the last month of the quarter with year-over-year margin gains as a result of our disciplined approach to our cost structure. This included elevating our merchandising assortment to drive higher average ticket, continuing to increase our levels of direct sourcing and further negotiating rent reductions across our store footprint. These enhancements drove a two-year comparable same-store sales increase of approximately 5% compared to the same period in pre-pandemic 2019. In addition, our positive operating income and earnings during our seasonally softest quarter are a testament to these accomplishments and others as we work towards consistent profitability in all four quarters.

"Entering into our historically strongest seasons, harvest and Christmas, our team will continue to closely monitor our inventory position and do everything we can to meet customer demand. Although we believe some level of supply chain constraints will persist, we still expect to deliver strong same-store sales growth in the range of mid-single-digits for the second half of the year. We also remain steadfast in executing upon our overall transformation strategy. We've been hard at work further optimizing our merchandising assortment, stabilizing margins and driving profitable growth with an overarching goal to become a high-performance specialty home furnishing retailer with quality products at affordable price points. With a strong financial position and an efficient infrastructure in place, I have the utmost confidence in our ability to achieve our goals and drive shareholder value."

New Share Repurchase Authorization

Kirkland's also announced today that its board of directors has authorized a new share repurchase plan providing for the purchase in the aggregate of $20 million of the Company's outstanding common stock. Repurchases of shares will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws and may be made from time to time in the open market or by negotiated transactions. The amount and timing of repurchases will be based on a variety of factors, including stock price, regulatory limitations and other market and economic factors. The share repurchase plan does not require the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares, and the Company may terminate the repurchase plan at any time.

Second Half of 2021 Outlook

For the second half of fiscal 2021, the Company expects to achieve a mid-single-digit same-store sales increase, primarily driven by better inventory positions in key categories and continued growth in average ticket. In addition, the Company anticipates year-over-year earnings growth despite absorbing significant incremental freight costs.

Strategic Initiatives and Financial Targets

Kirkland's key strategic initiatives include:

Accelerating product development to reinforce quality and relevancy as the Company continues its transformation into a specialty retailer where customers are able to furnish their entire home on a budget;

Bolstering its omni-channel strategy via website enhancements, more focused marketing spend, an expanded online assortment, and an improved in-store experience;

Improving the customer experience with the Company's re-launched loyalty program, extended credit options and broadened delivery options; and

Utilizing its leaner infrastructure to be nimbler to changes in consumer preference and buying behaviors.

Kirkland's annual financial targets include:

Comparable sales growth, driven by e-commerce, merchandise improvements and brick-and-mortar store productivity . The Company expects e-commerce to continue to grow as a percent of its total business to over 50% of sales. The Company also intends to focus on improving the contribution of its remaining store base, which is an integral part of its omni-channel strategy and supports improved profitability of its e-commerce sales.

. The Company expects e-commerce to continue to grow as a percent of its total business to over 50% of sales. The Company also intends to focus on improving the contribution of its remaining store base, which is an integral part of its omni-channel strategy and supports improved profitability of its e-commerce sales. Increasing gross margin by continuing with the Company's current discipline of limited promotional offers, expanding direct sourcing, improving supply chain efficiency and reducing occupancy costs . With improved merchandise quality and to support a better customer experience, the Company will continue to move towards more targeted promotions. Direct sourcing is expected to increase from approximately 20% of purchases in 2020 to 70% by 2025. With these improvements, continued efficiencies in the Company's supply chain and lower occupancy costs, Kirkland's goal is to improve its annual gross profit margin to a mid-to-high 30% range over the next one-to-two years.

. With improved merchandise quality and to support a better customer experience, the Company will continue to move towards more targeted promotions. Direct sourcing is expected to increase from approximately 20% of purchases in 2020 to 70% by 2025. With these improvements, continued efficiencies in the Company's supply chain and lower occupancy costs, Kirkland's goal is to improve its annual gross profit margin to a mid-to-high 30% range over the next one-to-two years. Improving profitability by leveraging the leaner infrastructure with comparable sales growth . The Company believes its ideal store count should be approximately 350 stores with additional opportunities for more favorable rent terms during ongoing lease renewals. With approximately $45 million in annualized operating expenses eliminated from the business in 2020, the Company expects annual EBITDA as a percent of sales to be in the low-to-mid double-digit range in the next one-to-two years and annual operating income as a percentage of sales to be in the high-single-digit range in the next one-to-two years.

. The Company believes its ideal store count should be approximately 350 stores with additional opportunities for more favorable rent terms during ongoing lease renewals. With approximately in annualized operating expenses eliminated from the business in 2020, the Company expects annual EBITDA as a percent of sales to be in the low-to-mid double-digit range in the next one-to-two years and annual operating income as a percentage of sales to be in the high-single-digit range in the next one-to-two years. Maintaining adequate liquidity and generating free cash flow while continuing to invest in key strategic initiatives and returning excess cash to Kirkland's shareholders.

The key strategic initiatives and financial targets are based on current information as of September 2, 2021, and are dependent on, among other things, consumer preferences, economic conditions and Kirkland's own successful execution of these initiatives. The information on which these initiatives and financial targets is based is subject to change, and investors are cautioned that the Company may update the initiatives and targets, or any portion thereof, at any time for any reason.

Investor Conference Call and Web Simulcast

Kirkland's will hold its earnings call for the second quarter later today at 9:00 a.m. ET. Participating on the call will be Steve Woodward, president and CEO, and Nicole Strain, CFO. The number to call for the interactive teleconference is (412) 542-4163. A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, September 9, 2021 by dialing (412) 317-0088 and entering the confirmation number 10159518.

A live webcast of Kirkland's quarterly conference call will be available online here and on the Company's Investor Relations Page, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for one year.

KIRKLAND'S, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)





13-Week Period Ended





July 31,



August 1,





2021



2020

Net sales

$ 114,790



$ 124,722

Cost of sales



75,092





89,002

Gross profit



39,698





35,720

Operating expenses:















Compensation and benefits



21,664





20,236

Other operating expenses



16,181





13,594

Depreciation (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)



1,630





1,569

Asset impairment



—





5,666

Total operating expenses



39,475





41,065

Operating income (loss)



223





(5,345)

Other expense, net



1





103

Income (loss) before income taxes



222





(5,448)

Income tax (benefit) expense



(404)





3,915

Net income (loss)

$ 626



$ (9,363)

Earnings (loss) per share:















Basic

$ 0.04



$ (0.66)

Diluted

$ 0.04



$ (0.66)

Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic



14,163





14,123

Diluted



15,161





14,123



KIRKLAND'S, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)





26-Week Period Ended





July 31,



August 1,





2021



2020

Net sales

$ 238,359



$ 201,969

Cost of sales



158,406





156,013

Gross profit



79,953





45,956

Operating expenses:















Compensation and benefits



40,777





38,814

Other operating expenses



33,346





28,161

Depreciation (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)



3,243





3,070

Asset impairment



310





8,850

Total operating expenses



77,676





78,895

Operating income (loss)



2,277





(32,939)

Other expense, net



6





203

Income (loss) before income taxes



2,271





(33,142)

Income tax benefit



(74)





(16,341)

Net income (loss)

$ 2,345



$ (16,801)

Earnings (loss) per share:















Basic

$ 0.16



$ (1.20)

Diluted

$ 0.15



$ (1.20)

Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic



14,229





14,057

Diluted



15,298





14,057



KIRKLAND'S, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)





July 31,



January 30,



August 1,





2021



2021



2020

ASSETS























Current assets:























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 45,248



$ 100,337



$ 27,565

Inventories, net



92,017





62,083





77,078

Income taxes receivable



774





162





6,162

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



8,005





8,116





8,467

Total current assets



146,044





170,698





119,272

Property and equipment, net



56,332





63,410





72,676

Operating lease right-of-use assets



136,381





147,334





165,393

Other assets



6,368





5,670





5,925

Total assets

$ 345,125



$ 387,112



$ 363,266

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Current liabilities:























Accounts payable

$ 50,890



$ 55,173



$ 36,890

Accrued expenses



30,895





37,454





29,056

Operating lease liabilities



42,772





44,973





49,034

Total current liabilities



124,557





137,600





114,980

Operating lease liabilities



129,985





148,976





180,180

Other liabilities



5,981





5,614





7,294

Total liabilities



260,523





292,190





302,454

Net shareholders' equity



84,602





94,922





60,812

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 345,125



$ 387,112



$ 363,266



KIRKLAND'S, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)





26-Week Period Ended





July 31,



August 1,





2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income (loss)

$ 2,345



$ (16,801)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating

activities:















Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment



10,486





11,986

Amortization of debt issue costs



46





48

Asset impairment



310





8,850

Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment



5





(28)

Stock-based compensation expense



883





636

Deferred income taxes



—





1,525

Changes in assets and liabilities:















Inventories, net



(29,934)





17,596

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



111





(2,005)

Accounts payable



(4,619)





(21,608)

Accrued expenses



(4,648)





315

Income taxes receivable



(2,523)





(5,951)

Operating lease assets and liabilities



(9,837)





8,683

Other assets and liabilities



(779)





(414)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(38,154)





2,832



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



15





154

Capital expenditures



(3,402)





(5,560)

Net cash used in investing activities



(3,387)





(5,406)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Borrowings on revolving line of credit



—





40,000

Repayments on revolving line of credit



—





(40,000)

Refinancing costs



—





(15)

Cash used in net share settlement of stock options and restricted stock



(330)





(13)

Proceeds received from employee stock option exercises



146





—

Employee stock purchases



—





35

Repurchase and retirement of common stock



(13,364)





—

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(13,548)





7



















Cash and cash equivalents:















Net decrease



(55,089)





(2,567)

Beginning of the period



100,337





30,132

End of the period

$ 45,248



$ 27,565



















Supplemental schedule of non-cash activities:















Non-cash accruals for purchases of property and equipment

$ 732



$ 838



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated condensed financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this earnings release and the related earnings conference call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating (loss) income, adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share. These measures are not in accordance with, and are not intended as alternatives to, GAAP financial measures. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believes that they provide useful information to analysts and investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, in evaluating our operational performance.

The Company defines EBITDA as net income or loss before interest, provision for income tax, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA with non-GAAP adjustments and adjusted operating (loss) income as operating income (loss) with non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share by adjusting the applicable GAAP financial measures for non-GAAP adjustments.

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meanings prescribed by GAAP. Use of these terms may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. Each non-GAAP financial measure has its limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

The following table shows a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating (loss) income for the 13 week and 26 week periods ended July 31, 2021 and August 1, 2020 and a reconciliation of net income (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share to adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share for the 13 week and 26 week periods ended July 31, 2021 and August 1, 2020:

KIRKLAND'S, INC.

UNAUDITED NON-GAAP MEASURE RECONCILIATION

(In thousands, except per share data)





13-Week Period Ended



26-Week Period Ended





July 31, 2021



August 1, 2020



July 31, 2021



August 1, 2020

Operating income (loss)

$ 223



$ (5,345)



$ 2,277



$ (32,939)

Depreciation and amortization



5,214





5,933





10,486





11,986

EBITDA



5,437





588





12,763





(20,953)

Non-GAAP adjustments:































Closed store and lease termination costs in cost of sales(1)



(1,017)





95





(1,506)





58

Asset impairment(2)



—





5,666





310





8,850

Stock-based compensation expense(3)



651





329





883





636

Severance charges(4)



11





85





291





880

Other costs included in operating expenses(5)



—





—





—





134

Total adjustments in operating expenses



662





6,080





1,484





10,500

Total non-GAAP adjustments



(355)





6,175





(22)





10,558

Adjusted EBITDA



5,082





6,763





12,741





(10,395)

Depreciation and amortization



5,214





5,933





10,486





11,986

Adjusted operating (loss) income

$ (132)



$ 830



$ 2,255



$ (22,381)



































Net income (loss)

$ 626



$ (9,363)



$ 2,345



$ (16,801)

Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax:































Closed store and lease termination costs in cost of sales(1)



(771)





73





(1,139)





45

Asset impairment(2)



—





4,378





234





6,805

Stock-based compensation expense, including tax impact(3)



78





391





150





886

Severance charges(4)



9





71





220





677

Other costs included in operating expenses(5)



—





—





—





103

Total adjustments in operating expenses



87





4,840





604





8,471

Tax valuation allowance(6)



(36)





3,274





(110)





5,470

CARES Act - net operating loss carry back(7)



—





1,490





—





(14,596)

Total non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax



(720)





9,677





(645)





(610)

Adjusted net (loss) income

$ (94)



$ 314



$ 1,700



$ (17,411)



































Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.04



$ (0.66)



$ 0.15



$ (1.20)

Adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share

$ (0.01)



$ 0.02



$ 0.11



$ (1.24)



































Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



15,161





14,123





15,298





14,057

Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding



14,163





14,741





15,298





14,057







(1) Costs associated with closed stores and lease termination costs, including gains on lease terminations, amounts paid to third parties for rent reduction negotiations and lease termination fees paid to landlords for store closings. (2) Impairment charges include both right-of-use asset and property and equipment impairment charges. (3) Stock-based compensation expense includes amounts expensed related to equity incentive plans. (4) Severance charges include expenses related to severance agreements. This also includes permanent store closure compensation costs. (5) Other costs include lease negotiation fees associated with corporate rent reduction. (6) To remove the impact of the change in the Company's valuation allowance against deferred tax assets. (7) To remove the impact of the income tax benefit recorded in fiscal 2020 related to the carry back of fiscal 2019 and estimated fiscal 2020 federal net operating losses to prior periods as permitted under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

