KIRKLAND'S REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirkland's, Inc. (Nasdaq: KIRK) ("Kirkland's" or the "Company"), a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings, announced financial results for the 13-week and 39-week periods ended November 2, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Summary

Net sales of $114.4 million ; Overall comparable sales decreased 3.0%, inclusive of comparable store growth of 1.6% compared to Q3 2023 despite approximately 1.0% headwind from hurricane disruptions across stores.

Gross profit margin expanded 180 bps to 28.1% compared to Q3 2023.

Operating loss of $2.4 million , a $4.3 million improvement compared to Q3 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million , a $3.7 million improvement compared to Q3 2023.

Ended the quarter with 325 stores consistent with Q2 2024.

Ended the period with a cash balance of $6.8 million and $80.4 million in outstanding debt, net of debt issuance and original issue discount costs.

Management Commentary

Amy Sullivan, CEO of Kirkland's, said, "The third quarter marked our fourth consecutive quarter of positive comparable store sales growth and significant year-over-year improvement in Adjusted EBITDA. I am immensely proud of our team's ability to deliver progress towards our initiatives of re-engaging our core customer, refocusing our product assortment and strengthening our omni-channel capabilities while we continued to conservatively deploy capital based on our near-term financial priorities."

Ms. Sullivan continued, "This quarter also marked a pivotal moment for Kirkland's as we entered into a strategic partnership with Beyond enabling us to strengthen our financial position and providing new avenues for growth as the exclusive licensee of Bed Bath & Beyond neighborhood stores. We are thrilled to leverage our merchandising and brick-and-mortar strengths while positioning Kirkland's as a multi brand retailer, with the first Bed Bath & Beyond neighborhood store opening next year. We believe in the opportunities that lie ahead as we build the foundation for growth and drive value for all stakeholders."

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net sales in the third quarter of 2024 were $114.4 million, compared to $116.4 million in the prior year quarter. Comparable sales decreased 3.0% compared to the third quarter of 2023, including a 14.9% decline in e-commerce sales and a 1.6% increase in comparable store sales. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in consolidated average ticket and e-commerce conversion, partially offset by an increase in consolidated traffic and store conversion. Comparable sales performance in the quarter was also negatively impacted by approximately 1% related to hurricane disruptions across a significant portion of the store base.

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2024 was $32.1 million, or 28.1% of net sales, compared to $30.7 million, or 26.3% of net sales in the prior year quarter. The improvement as a percentage of net sales was primarily a result of lower distribution center and outbound freight costs, partially offset by the deleverage of store occupancy costs and lower merchandise margins.

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2024 were $34.5 million, or 30.2% of net sales, compared to $37.3 million, or 32.0% of net sales in the prior year quarter. The decline in operating expenses was driven by reduced advertising costs, corporate salaries and asset impairment expenses.

Operating loss in the third quarter of 2024 was $2.4 million compared to operating loss of $6.7 million in the prior year quarter. The improvement was primarily a result of the aforementioned lower operating expenses and improved gross profit. Adjusted operating loss in the third quarter of 2024 was $1.9 million compared to adjusted operating loss of $6.0 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted operating loss removes the impact of stock-based compensation expense, severance charges, asset impairment, and any financing related legal or professional fees not subject to capitalization.

EBITDA in the third quarter of 2024 was a loss of $0.1 million compared to a loss of $3.6 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2024 was income of $0.5 million compared to a loss of $3.2 million in the prior year quarter.

Loss on extinguishment of debt, related to the payoff of the "first-in, last-out" asset-based term loan (the "FILO Term Loan"), was $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, of which $2.6 million was for a prepayment penalty and the remainder was for the write off of the remaining unamortized debt issuance costs.

Net loss in the third quarter of 2024 was $7.7 million, or a loss of $0.59 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $6.4 million, or a loss of $0.50 per diluted share in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted net loss in the third quarter of 2024 was $3.8 million, or an adjusted loss of $0.29 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $5.9 million, or an adjusted loss of $0.45 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net loss removes the impact of the loss on extinguishment of debt, stock-based compensation expense, severance charges, asset impairment and any financing related legal or professional fees not subject to capitalization.

Balance Sheet

As of November 2, 2024, inventory was $111.2 million, a 5.7% increase compared to the prior year quarter, mainly due to inventory being received later in the current year compared to the prior year period.

As of November 2, 2024, the Company had a cash balance of $6.8 million, with $65.0 million of outstanding debt under its $90.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility and $15.4 million in debt to Beyond, Inc. ("Beyond") related to a non-convertible term loan and a convertible term loan (collectively the "Beyond Credit Agreement") and a collaboration agreement fee liability, net of debt issuance and original issue discount costs. As of November 2, 2024, the Company had approximately $16.0 million available for borrowing under the revolving credit facility, after the minimum required excess availability covenant.

Availability under the Company's revolving credit facility fluctuates largely based on eligible inventory levels, and as eligible inventory increases in the second and third fiscal quarters in support of the Company's back-half sales plans, the Company's borrowing capacity increases correspondingly. The Company anticipates that cash flow from seasonal sales in the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2024 will be used to reduce borrowing levels and increase liquidity.

Subsequent to November 2, 2024, the Company repaid a net $19.0 million under the revolving credit facility, and as of December 6, 2024, the Company had $46.0 million of outstanding debt under its revolving credit facility with availability of $35.0 million, after the minimum required excess availability covenant.

Strategic Partnership with Beyond, Inc.

The Company entered into a strategic partnership with Beyond on October 21, 2024, with the purpose of enabling cohesive collaboration between the companies and leveraging the strengths of each business to drive sustainable profitable growth and value for all stakeholders. As part of this partnership Beyond is investing $25 million in the Company through a combined debt and equity transaction. Proceeds of $17 million from the Beyond Credit Agreement were used by Kirkland's to repay its existing FILO Term Loan, including prepayment fees and transaction expenses, and to reduce borrowings under Kirkland's existing revolving credit facility with Bank of America, N.A. The $8 million equity purchase and the mandatory debt conversion are both subject to the approval of Kirkland's shareholders at the Company's special meeting of shareholders on December 23, 2024 ("Special Shareholders Meeting") in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rules and other customary closing conditions.

KIRKLAND'S, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)





13-Week Period Ended





November 2,



October 28,





2024



2023

Net sales

$ 114,423



$ 116,365

Cost of sales



82,288





85,712

Gross profit



32,135





30,653

Operating expenses:











Compensation and benefits



19,409





19,841

Other operating expenses



14,275





16,104

Depreciation (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)



843





1,043

Asset impairment



1





316

Total operating expenses



34,528





37,304

Operating loss



(2,393)





(6,651)

Interest expense



1,719





1,163

Loss on extinguishment of debt



3,338





—

Other income



(126)





(127)

Loss before income taxes



(7,324)





(7,687)

Income tax expense (benefit)



356





(1,290)

Net loss

$ (7,680)



$ (6,397)

Loss per share:











Basic

$ (0.59)



$ (0.50)

Diluted

$ (0.59)



$ (0.50)

Weighted average shares outstanding:











Basic



13,116





12,921

Diluted



13,116





12,921



KIRKLAND'S, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)





39-Week Period Ended





November 2,



October 28,





2024



2023

Net sales

$ 292,465



$ 302,744

Cost of sales



215,602





228,781

Gross profit



76,863





73,963

Operating expenses:











Compensation and benefits



57,348





59,097

Other operating expenses



39,977





44,932

Depreciation (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)



2,729





3,471

Asset impairment



32





1,542

Total operating expenses



100,086





109,042

Operating loss



(23,223)





(35,079)

Interest expense



4,266





2,415

Loss on extinguishment of debt



3,338





—

Other income



(362)





(346)

Loss before income taxes



(30,465)





(37,148)

Income tax expense



549





720

Net loss

$ (31,014)



$ (37,868)

Loss per share:











Basic

$ (2.38)



$ (2.95)

Diluted

$ (2.38)



$ (2.95)

Weighted average shares outstanding:











Basic



13,052





12,852

Diluted



13,052





12,852



KIRKLAND'S, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)





November 2,



February 3,



October 28,





2024



2024



2023

ASSETS

















Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,756



$ 3,805



$ 5,765

Inventories, net



111,219





74,090





105,190

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



6,494





7,614





5,863

Total current assets



124,469





85,509





116,818

Property and equipment, net



23,838





29,705





31,648

Operating lease right-of-use assets



123,916





126,725





130,513

Other assets



7,591





8,634





6,848

Total assets

$ 279,814



$ 250,573



$ 285,827

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY

















Current liabilities:

















Accounts payable

$ 61,177



$ 46,010



$ 55,729

Accrued expenses



23,830





23,163





23,484

Operating lease liabilities



38,541





40,018





39,966

Total current liabilities



123,548





109,191





119,179

Operating lease liabilities



99,222





99,772





108,248

Long-term debt, net



80,397





34,000





62,000

Other liabilities



3,779





4,486





3,685

Total liabilities



306,946





247,449





293,112

Shareholders' (deficit) equity



(27,132)





3,124





(7,285)

Total liabilities and shareholders' (deficit) equity

$ 279,814



$ 250,573



$ 285,827



KIRKLAND'S, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)





39-Week Period Ended





November 2,



October 28,





2024



2023

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net loss

$ (31,014)



$ (37,868)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:











Depreciation of property and equipment



7,476





9,118

Amortization of debt issuance and original issue discount costs



418





80

Asset impairment



32





1,542

Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment



15





(20)

Stock-based compensation expense



809





891

Loss on extinguishment of debt



3,338





—

Changes in assets and liabilities:











Inventories, net



(37,129)





(21,119)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



713





(774)

Accounts payable



15,209





11,885

Accrued expenses



1,147





(2,585)

Operating lease assets and liabilities



736





(3,933)

Other assets and liabilities



(784)





97

Net cash used in operating activities



(39,034)





(42,686)















Cash flows from investing activities:











Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



20





130

Capital expenditures



(1,653)





(3,313)

Net cash used in investing activities



(1,633)





(3,183)















Cash flows from financing activities:











Borrowings on revolving line of credit



40,100





52,000

Repayments on revolving line of credit



(9,100)





(5,000)

Borrowings on FILO term loan



10,000





—

Repayments on FILO term loan



(10,000)





—

Payment of prepayment penalties on extinguishment of debt



(2,638)





—

Proceeds from Beyond transaction



17,000





—

Payments of debt and equity issuance costs



(1,693)





(456)

Cash used in net share settlement of stock options and restricted stock units



(51)





(81)

Net cash provided by financing activities



43,618





46,463















Cash and cash equivalents:











Net increase



2,951





594

Beginning of the period



3,805





5,171

End of the period

$ 6,756



$ 5,765















Supplemental schedule of non-cash activities:











Non-cash accruals for purchases of property and equipment

$ 516



$ 804

Non-cash accruals for debt and equity issuance costs



650





—



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated condensed financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this earnings release and the related earnings conference call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating loss, adjusted net loss and adjusted diluted loss per share. These measures are not in accordance with, and are not intended as alternatives to, GAAP financial measures. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believes that they provide useful information to analysts and investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, in evaluating the Company's operational performance.

The Company defines EBITDA as net loss before interest and the provision for income tax, which is equivalent to operating loss, adjusted for depreciation and asset impairment. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted to remove stock based compensation expense, due to the non-cash nature of this expense, to remove severance, as it fluctuates based on the needs of the business and does not represent a normal recurring operating expense, and to remove any financing related legal or professional fees not subject to capitalization. Adjusted operating loss is defined as adjusted EBITDA including depreciation. The Company defines adjusted net loss as net loss adjusted for stock compensation, severance, financing related legal or professional fees not subject to capitalization and the loss on extinguishment of debt, due to either the non-recurring or non-cash nature of these expenses and the related tax adjustments. The Company defines adjusted loss per diluted share as adjusted net income divided by weighted average diluted share count.

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meanings prescribed by GAAP. Use of these terms may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. Each non-GAAP financial measure has its limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

The following table shows an unaudited non-GAAP measure reconciliation of operating loss to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating loss and a reconciliation of net loss and diluted loss per share to adjusted net loss and adjusted diluted loss per share (in thousands, except per share data) for the periods indicated:





13-Week Period Ended



39-Week Period Ended





November 2,

2024



October 28,

2023



November 2,

2024



October 28,

2023

Operating loss

$ (2,393)



$ (6,651)



$ (23,223)



$ (35,079)

Depreciation



2,339





2,769





7,476





9,118

Asset impairment (1)



1





316





32





1,542

EBITDA



(53)





(3,566)





(15,715)





(24,419)

Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses:























Stock-based compensation expense(2)



253





277





809





891

Beyond transaction costs not subject to capitalization(3)



266





—





266





—

Severance charges(4)



—





50





390





957

Total non-GAAP adjustments



519





327





1,465





1,848

Adjusted EBITDA



466





(3,239)





(14,250)





(22,571)

Depreciation



2,339





2,769





7,476





9,118

Adjusted operating loss

$ (1,873)



$ (6,008)



$ (21,726)



$ (31,689)



























Net loss

$ (7,680)



$ (6,397)



$ (31,014)



$ (37,868)

Non-GAAP adjustments:























Asset impairment(1)



1





316





32





1,542

Stock-based compensation expense(2)



253





277





809





891

Beyond transaction costs not subject to capitalization(3)



266





—





266





—

Severance charges(4)



—





50





390





957

Loss on extinguishment of debt(5)



3,338





—





3,338





—

Total adjustments



3,858





643





4,835





3,390

Tax benefit (expense) of adjustments



2





(122)





20





66

Total non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax



3,860





521





4,855





3,456

Adjusted net loss

$ (3,820)



$ (5,876)



$ (26,159)



$ (34,412)



























Diluted loss per share

$ (0.59)



$ (0.50)



$ (2.38)



$ (2.95)

Adjusted diluted loss per share

$ (0.29)



$ (0.45)



$ (2.00)



$ (2.68)



























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



13,116





12,921





13,052





12,852

Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding



13,116





12,921





13,052





12,852



































_____________________________________

































(1) Asset impairment charges are related to property and equipment, software costs and cloud computing implementation costs. Asset

impairment was previously shown as a non-GAAP adjustment. The current presentation includes asset impairment as a reconciling

item between operating loss and EBITDA. Prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. (2) Stock-based compensation expense includes amounts amortized to expense related to equity incentive plans. (3) The costs incurred during the 13-week and 39-week periods ended November 2, 2024, include consulting and legal fees relating to

the Company's transaction with Beyond that, due to their nature, were not capitalized as deferred debt or equity issuance costs.

Given the magnitude and scope of this strategic transaction, which is not expected to recur in the foreseeable future, the Company

considers the incremental consulting and legal fees incurred not reflective of the ongoing costs to operate its business. (4) Severance charges include expenses related to severance agreements and permanent store closure compensation costs. (5) Loss on extinguishment of debt includes expenses related to the extinguishment of the FILO Term Loan including a $2.6 million

prepayment penalty and the write off of the remaining unamortized debt issuance costs.

