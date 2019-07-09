Kirk's Soap Launches $5,000 Sweepstakes to Celebrate 180th Anniversary

ERLANGER, Ky., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirk's, one of America's oldest continuously operating soap brands - and among the pioneers in natural personal care - is celebrating its 180th anniversary by giving customers a chance to win a $5,000 bathroom remodel. The sweepstakes, which will launch on July 8 and run until August 16, is open to the general public.

Kirk’s Soap

"Since the brand was introduced in 1839, Kirk's has focused on creating the best natural soap products with the daily lives of customers in mind," says Katherine Jarnigo, co-CEO of Kirk's. "This campaign provides a meaningful way for us to show our ongoing dedication to customers and our commitment to empowering the next generation of households."

For more information on the Kirk's 180th anniversary sweepstakes, or to enter, visit http://sweepstakes.kirkssoap.com.

About Kirk's

Kirk's is dedicated to crafting the highest quality, natural and hypoallergenic soaps and cleansers. For 180 years, families have trusted their Castile products, made from 100% premium coconut oil instead of animal fats and chemical detergents, using them in the bath, kitchen and beyond. All products have been certified under the control of a dermatologist by an independent clinical testing lab as hypoallergenic, non-irritating and safe for sensitive skin. American made and family owned and operated, Kirk's is available at a wide range of retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target, Kroger, Whole Foods and online at Amazon.com.

About Kirk's Family of Natural Brands

Founded 180 years ago, Kirk's Family of Natural Brands is one of America's oldest, continuously-operated soap makers. Today, we proudly carry on our family's soap-making traditions with a growing portfolio of innovative body care products. Our family of brands has grown over the past 23 years and brings Kirk's, The Grandpa Soap Company and South of France Natural Body Care all under one roof. And with approximately 70 products ranging from bar soap, liquid soap, foaming hand wash, shampoo, conditioner, body wash and sugar polishes, we're just getting started. We are Molly & Katherine Oliver, two sisters turned CEO-moms - with a vision driven by our desire to create high-quality natural products for both our own growing families as well as yours.

