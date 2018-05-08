Kirkus Reviews Will Launch Book Discovery Campaign for True Crime Novel 'Two Shades of Vice'

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The book campaign will advertise in the Kirkus Review magazine, Kirkus.com website, and emails, which will be sent out to publishers, agents, filmmakers, booksellers, librarians and consumers. It will kick off May 7th and will end June 15th. Readers and industry influencers will learn in depth about the controversial book written by author Dewey B. Reynolds.

A Kirkus reviewer explored the pulsating action throughout the book and said, "There are scenes of violence that would make Quentin Tarantino blanch."

Kirkus Reviews Magazine Advertisement Author of Non-fiction, true crime book TWO SHADES OF VICE, Dewey B. Reynolds

"Reynolds deftly captures the city's colorful characters and smoke-filled haunts," the reviewer went on to add. "The character's unsympathetic personality trait is to express sadistic fury at almost every turn."

Dewey also explains in an exclusive interview with radio host Don McCauley of The Author's Show, how his black mother and white father co-existed as an interracial couple during the turbulent 1960s. https://wnbnetworkwest.com/WnbAuthorsShow-Dewey%20Reynolds.html. The book tells how they lived dangerously on the edge by flaunting both their interracial union and criminal lifestyle before an already volatile, racist white society. The violence that Dewey's parents encountered allows readers to revisit a time when lynchings and bombings were deeply entrenched into American society.

How far have we come as an American society? How much farther do we have to go? The recent arrest of two black males in a Starbucks coffee shop in Philadelphia places the spotlight square on present-day racism. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7tT0NSTa9s.

About the Author

Dewey B. Reynolds is an author, screenwriter, short filmmaker, and computer expert. Dewey spent several years researching the criminal background of his interracial parents, Gordon Reynolds and Alla Mae Briggs. Their reign of vice activities occurred mostly throughout the 1960s. As a result of his parents being career criminals running from the law, Dewey became a ward of the state of Missouri. He is a federal employee who currently resides in Kansas City, Missouri.

Website: http://www.deweyreynoldsbooks.com.

Contact:

Dewey B. Reynolds

3909 Kenwood Avenue, Apt. #23

Kansas City, Missouri 64110

(816)-813-8280

193803@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kirkus-reviews-will-launch-book-discovery-campaign-for-true-crime-novel-two-shades-of-vice-300644312.html

SOURCE Dewey B. Reynolds

Related Links

http://www.deweyreynoldsbooks.com

