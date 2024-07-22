KIRSTEN FLANIK JOINS REVOLT AS CEO, NORTH AMERICA

Flanik joins with the ambitious goal of building upon Revolt's impressive client base Post this

Revolt, which has enjoyed meteoric success since its launch in 2017, was recently acquired by global sustainability firm Anthesis to supercharge its organizational and brand strategy and communications capabilities, integrating with market-leading offerings in science-based advisory, digital solutions, and high-quality carbon removal projects. Flanik joins with the ambitious goal of building upon Revolt's impressive client base, which already includes global marketers such as ABInBev, Diageo, Kraft Heinz, Mars and PepsiCo.

"I was extremely choiceful about my next chapter. The opportunity to become a part of an organization that is helping clients transform the way they do business for the better is something I was immediately drawn to," said Flanik. She continued, "There is an incredible depth of knowledge, expansive capabilities and the right bench of experts within the Revolt and broader Anthesis offering. The time is right to expand across North America and I am thrilled to help lead this effort."

Revolt was launched in the UK in 2017 based on the belief that more and more brands recognized they had the power to be a force for good, and that positive impact can lead to business transformation. That belief was – and has been – reinforced by decisions made by major global marketers to retain their services to help them achieve their sustainable and corporate reputation goals. Revolt has built a track record for turning positive impact rigor into practical, actionable solutions for clients that now include ABInBev, Diageo, Kraft Heinz, L'Oreal, Mars and PepsiCo.

Buoyed by this success and with the desire to bolster its services and capabilities within the world's biggest market – North America – Revolt joined Anthesis earlier this year. Founded in 2013, Anthesis is a global sustainability firm with expertise in guiding more than 4,000 clients through their transformation to decarbonized and more sustainable futures (https://www.anthesisgroup.com).

Commented Dean Sanders, Anthesis Chief Enterprise Officer and to whom Flanik will report in her new role as Revolt North America CEO, "With Revolt, we now have world-class expertise and experience in purpose consulting, strategy and communication. This is critical to meet the growing needs of C-Suites and brands that are looking to define a purpose-driven strategic position that drives corporate and brand strategy, not to mention a broader range of audiences that now include government, investors, a new generation of employees and a highly informed public." He continued, "In Kirsten, we have found the consummate ambassador who can deliver that message with passion and earnestness, backed by a proven track record of gaining client respect and achieving success. We consider ourselves very fortunate to have Kirsten join our executive leadership team."

Added Revolt co-founder Alex Lewis, "As we enter our next chapter, we have a unique opportunity to accelerate this sustainable transformation for both existing and new clients. We won't live up to our own purpose without a thriving North America business, and nobody is better placed to drive this faster and deeper than Kirsten. At BBDO, UK CEO Richard Arscott and I experienced first-hand her ability to partner with clients, her business acumen, strategic sensibilities and contagious energy. She is a born leader and a true collaborator and was the first person we thought of when we made the decision to expand our presence in North America. We couldn't be happier to have her as a part of our growing team."

Flanik joins Revolt North America this month.

ABOUT REVOLT®

Revolt is a global creative consultancy that helps businesses and brands to use purpose properly. We are a purpose consultancy, an activist agency and an innovation studio. Revolt is the first UK business to win at Cannes for Business Transformation. It is also a B-Corp (https://revoltlondon.com).

ABOUT ANTHESIS

With world-class expertise in science-based advisory, market-leading digital solutions, the development of high-quality carbon removal projects and purpose consulting, strategy, and communications, Anthesis is uniquely positioned to manage risk and find value for our clients on their transformation journeys. Anthesis supports over 4,000 clients, across all industry sectors, including multinationals such as Reckitt, Cisco, Tesco, Nestlé, and Target. The company brings together 1,400 experts guiding clients in 80 countries around the world and with offices in Andorra, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Middle East, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, the UK, and the US. For more information, visit www.anthesisgroup.com.

SOURCE Anthesis