Kirtland Credit Union Strengthens Military Legacy with $5,000 Gift to Fisher House

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirtland Credit Union has reinforced its long-standing commitment to the military community with a $5,000 donation to the Fisher House Foundation. Fisher House Albuquerque, located at the Raymond G. Murphy VA Health Care System, provides free lodging to families of veterans and service members receiving medical care. Since opening, the house has welcomed more than 1,000 families during some of their most difficult moments.

"At Kirtland Credit Union, our roots run deep in the military community," said Matt Rarden, CEO of Kirtland Credit Union. "We were founded to serve those who serve, and that mission still guides everything we do. This donation is more than a check—it's a reflection of our enduring promise to stand by the men and women who've sacrificed for our country. When a loved one is hospitalized, being close can mean everything. We're proud to help make that possible."

The $5,000 contribution will help cover operational expenses, ensuring families can remain near their hospitalized loved ones without the added burden of housing costs.

"We're incredibly grateful for Kirtland Credit Union's support," said Carlos Velasquez, Manager of Fisher House Albuquerque. "Their generosity allows us to continue providing a safe, welcoming space for families to focus on healing together. It's a powerful reminder that our community stands behind veterans—not only during their service, but long after."

Fisher House Albuquerque, celebrating its sixth anniversary this year, is the only facility of its kind in New Mexico. Families can stay at no cost for as long as their loved one requires treatment, offering comfort and stability in times of uncertainty.

About Kirtland Credit Union

Founded in 1958, Kirtland Credit Union is dedicated to helping members live with confidence through innovative financial solutions and personalized service. With over $1.1 billion in assets and more than 52,000 members, KCU proudly serves New Mexico and maintains a deep connection to the military and civilian workforce at Kirtland Air Force Base. For more information, visit KirtlandCU.org

SOURCE Kirtland Credit Union