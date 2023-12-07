Kisco Senior Living Unveils Second Signature Community in the Northeast: The Fitzgerald of Palisades

CARLSBAD, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kisco Senior Living is proud to introduce the latest addition in its premier Kisco Signature lifestyle brand: The Fitzgerald of Palisades, opening in fall 2024 as its second community in the Washington D.C. area. This boutique community will be nestled in the historic and picturesque Palisades neighborhood, with plans to offer independent and assisted living as well as memory care options for discerning seniors seeking luxury and tranquility amidst the vibrant urban culture of Washington D.C.

Andy Kohlberg, president and CEO of Kisco, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, saying, "While this is not our first endeavor in the greater D.C. metro area, it's been incredible to see and experience the distinct character and sense of community found in Palisades. We can't wait to unveil The Fitzgerald's unique blend of Art Deco style and modern amenities, while expanding on some of the innovative partnerships already established at The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center."

Historic Art Deco Design Meets Contemporary Elegance

The Fitzgerald—named for the author of the 1920s-era novel The Great Gatsby—draws inspiration from local Art Deco landmarks including the Glen Echo Amusement Park, MacArthur Theater and the historic Kennedy-Warren residential building. The Fitzgerald seeks to fashion architecture and sophisticated interiors reflective of the city's most distinguished Art Deco homes. Residences will feature tasteful, style-forward design, premium finishes and generous natural light.

The Kisco Signature Lifestyle

Anchored by integrity, dignity and compassion, Kisco Senior Living cultivates a life that offers peace of mind for residents, their families and associates. Kisco Confidence® represents this commitment, prioritizing safety, security, trust, transparency, health and well-being while delivering a five-star lifestyle experience. Kisco's signature wellness program, The Art of Living Well®, takes a holistic approach to the nine dimensions of wellness, including intellectual, spiritual, vocational, physical, emotional and social well-being. With intellectual programming and experiential living at the heart of its wellness offering, The Fitzgerald will provide residents with access to exclusive opportunities and sensory experiences through partnerships with local artisans and nationally recognized organizations like the Kennedy Center and the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.

Exclusive Features and Amenities

The Fitzgerald will offer an array of Kisco Signature amenities such as personalized 24/7 concierge services, impeccable fine dining experiences and casual restaurants featuring locally sourced menus. Additionally, The Fitzgerald's expansive wellness program will include a robust monthly calendar of intellectual pursuits, group fitness classes and special events, all complemented by leading-edge facilities including a saltwater pool, fitness club, yoga studio and spa. Health care will include on-site nursing and wellness monitoring, rehabilitation services (fees apply), an on-site physical therapy clinic, a 24-hour emergency response system and access to dietician services. Residents will also enjoy chauffeured transportation, a social club, pet spa, and a grandchild zone.

ABOUT THE FITZGERALD OF PALISADES

The Fitzgerald, located at 4418 MacArthur Blvd NW, is nestled in the heart of picturesque and historic Palisades. The boutique community is designed for discerning seniors who relish a slice of tranquility within steps of dynamic Washington, D.C. With its imaginative Art Deco-inspired interiors and highly personalized service, coupled with easy access to the best of the nation's capital, The Fitzgerald offers a higher standard in senior living that encompasses exemplary hospitality, elevated services and amenities, distinctive dining, premium partnerships and more. For details, visit lifeatthefitzgerald.com.

ABOUT KISCO SIGNATURE SENIOR LIVING

Kisco Senior Living, headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., manages 25 diverse senior communities in eight states and the District of Columbia. The company recently launched its Signature communities portfolio, premium locations that offer enhanced hospitality and services. The Fitzgerald in Washington, D.C., is one of five Signature communities, joining other noteworthy sites like The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center in Gaithersburg, Md., Crestavilla in southern California and The Cardinal in Raleigh's prestigious North Hills neighborhood. With a history spanning more than 30 years, Kisco's unique approach is anchored in The Art of Living Well®, a holistic wellness philosophy focusing on intellectual, physical and emotional wellbeing. This programming offers residents a variety of tailored activities and resources to support a fulfilling, active lifestyle. For further information, call 760-804-5900 or visit kiscosignature.com.

