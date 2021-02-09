Kishigo Workwear Protects Employees at Covid-19 Vaccine Centers

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kishigo, a US-based leading manufacturer of High Visibility Safety apparel and accessories, is supporting healthcare workers across the United States by keeping them safe in high traffic environments as they administer Covid-19 testing and vaccines.

Kishigo Safety Vest - Covid Vaccine

As Covid-19 Vaccine Centers are being established in large parking lot venues including amusement parks, sporting venues and colleges, visibility of healthcare professionals and staff has never been more important, especially with vehicles only feet away. Kishigo supported the Los Angeles County Public Health Department's recent opening of five larger vaccination facilities located at the Pomona Fairplex, The Forum, California State University, Northridge, L.A. County Office of Education and Six Flags Magic Mountain with high visibility vests, t-shirts and jackets differentiating healthcare workers from the traffic zone, even in low lighting.

"As an essential local PPE company, Kishigo worked closely with Statewide Safety Systems to rapidly deploy safety workwear to Los Angeles County," says Elke Hirschman, General Manager at Kishigo. "Working with health county officials and our distributor partners across the United States to keep our healthcare professional safe in traffic conditions is imperative and priority one for Kishigo," added Hirschman.

Businesses operating any parking lot services, including curbside food delivery, grocery pick-up and health services need reflective workwear to ensure employees are visible in parking lots to reduce the risk of a workplace accident.

ABOUT KISHIGO

Established in 1971, Kishigo is the most trusted brand in high visibility workwear including vests, pants, t-shirts, jackets, masks, flame resistant apparel and accessories. For over 50 years, Kishigo's pledge to your safety is reflected in the uncompromising commitment to innovation, quality and service in everything we make and do as we outfit municipalities, cities, states and private industries across the United States.

For additional information on Kishigo or how to implement workplace safety, visit www.kishigo.com or call 1-800-338-9480.

CONTACT:

Lisa Reickerd

Sr. Director of Marketing

[email protected]

949-553-5632

SOURCE Kishigo

