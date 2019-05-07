Kisling, Nestico & Redick Fights Texting While Driving With Annual Scholarship

Norin's application stood out to KNR amongst more than 400 applicants because of the creativity she put into her public service announcement script. Here's the premise of the script:

As a driver and passenger set off to their destination, the driver pauses to put their blindfold on for "five or so seconds. On straight roads and stuff." As the passenger argues in shock, the camera would shift to show the driver is looking down at their phone, not wearing a blindfold. The metaphor shows how dangerous texting and driving can be.

"When you look around at those driving, it's clear that texting and driving is a problem," Norin said. "It's time to think about how to best reach teens with the right message to drive home exactly how distracting being on your phone can be while behind the wheel."

Norin plans to attend Savannah College of Art and Design where she will put the $5,000 KNR Don't Text and Drive Scholarship towards her tuition for a graphic design and animation degree with the goal of working in a studio or becoming a freelance creative.

"We're excited to congratulate Elianna on winning this year's KNR Don't Text and Drive Scholarship. Her PSA is one that would resonate with her peers when trying to build awareness of the devastating impact of distracted driving," said Josh Angelotta, senior partner at KNR. "We will continue to fight against distracted driving, work for those who are victims and come together with our community to find solutions to this growing problem."

This scholarship is one-way KNR gives back beyond the courtroom throughout the year. From providing personal care bags to Summit County Children Services to donating school lunches for spring break, KNR takes pride in helping its community with its year-long KNR Cares About Kids initiative.

If you're interested in entering the 2020 KNR Don't Text and Drive Scholarship, click here for details. For more information about KNR, visit knrlegal.com or call 1-800-HURT-NOW.

About Kisling, Nestico & Redick: Kisling, Nestico & Redick provides sophisticated injury law representation to clients throughout Ohio. The firm has gained a reputation as one of the state's leading personal injury firms due to a combination of personal service, inside knowledge of the insurance industry, and extensive legal experience. Founded in 2005, the firm has 11 locations and features more than 30 lawyers and 100 support staff dedicated to seeking justice for victims injured in accidents.

