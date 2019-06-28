Kisling, Nestico & Redick Honored With Webby Award

AKRON, Ohio, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kisling, Nestico & Redick (KNR) website has been voted one of the best websites in the 23rd annual Webby Award. Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards said KNR stood out amongst the entries. Out of those applicants, KNR took home an honoree title in the legal category – less than 20% of submissions receive that honor.

"A website is often your first impression and one of the first places potential clients go when researching a law firm," said Rob Nestico, managing partner of KNR. "We take pride in making sure our website is easy to navigate and answers all the questions they may have or should have in this process."

"Honorees like KNR are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said Claire Graves, executive director of The Webby Awards. "It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the 13,000 entries we received this year."

The Webby Awards began in 1996 and was founded by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. More than 2,000 executive judges from a range of backgrounds, including web experts, business figures and creative celebrities, score all the entries. The Academy awards the top in website, video advertising, media and public relations, apps, mobile, voice, social media, podcasts, and games. This year's entries were submitted across all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide.

For more information, visit the Kisling, Nestico & Redick website or call 1-800-HURT-NOW.

About Kisling, Nestico & Redick

Kisling, Nestico & Redick provides sophisticated injury law representation to clients throughout Ohio. The firm has gained a reputation as one of the state's leading personal injury firms due to a combination of personal service, inside knowledge of the insurance industry, and extensive legal experience. Founded in 2005, the firm has 11 locations, 39 lawyers and 130 support staff dedicated to seeking justice for victims injured in accidents.

SOURCE Kisling, Nestico & Redick

