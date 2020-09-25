Kisling, Nestico & Redick to Give Paid Time Off to Employees Who Volunteer as Poll Workers on Election Day

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As states face a predicted shortage of election workers, Kisling, Nestico & Redick (KNR) has announced that it will give paid time off to its employees who volunteer to work the polls on Election Day in November. The law firm is offering the opportunity to its employees statewide, encouraging them to serve in their communities, as well as giving them time off to vote.

It was the idea of the partners at KNR to extend the law firm's Volunteer Day, part of KNR's year-long KNR Cares campaign, to include Election Day volunteering. KNR Cares Volunteer Day is an effort at the firm to give back to the community by encouraging staff to volunteer at their favorite charity.

"KNR recognizes importance of voting in our democracy," said John Reagan, managing partner of KNR. "Every single person's vote counts. We want to make sure that polls are properly staffed. If polls are properly staffed, in a safe and reliable manner, our election – and our democracy –works. The voices of the people are heard in our government. And our employees are a valued part of that process."

KNR will provide eight hours of paid time off to employees who volunteer as poll workers. In addition, KNR will provide employees with four hours of paid time off for poll worker training and four hours of paid time off to vote in this year's general election. Employees who vote will also have the opportunity to share their civic pride by taking a photo with KNR's "I Voted 2020" sign.

Michael Saltzer, a KNR attorney, shared: "Because of COVID-19, I had concerns that without enough poll workers, polling places would close making it harder for people to vote. With that concern in mind, I filled out an application to work the polls in November. I just want to pay it forward and do my part. Working the polls is only a small part, but it allows me to feel that I'm doing my part in helping so that we as citizens can continue to vote."

Kimberly Lubrani, also an attorney at KNR concurred: "This election presents a novel obstacle to voting: many of the senior citizens and retirees who have historically served as volunteer poll workers are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19, and may be deterred from serving as a poll worker in this election. By volunteering to work the polls this election, I am taking a step towards eliminating obstacles to voting."

KNR has a long history of supporting individual rights and supporting the public. KNR Cares is a campaign that began in January 2018 with a commitment to give back to the community in a big way each month for 12 months in celebration of the firm's 12-year anniversary. The initiative is an extension of that community support.

"Our employees find a great deal of satisfaction helping our clients navigate the legal system every day at work," Reagan added. "The KNR Cares Volunteer Day is a natural extension of that giving spirit of service, extending that characteristic of our firm outside the walls of our offices and into neighborhoods and communities where we live and work. Giving is more than just donating money, it's about acts of service and a spirit of gratitude. We are here to serve and are grateful we are able to do so every day, whether at work or in the public."

