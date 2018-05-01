Kismayo Farm in Wellington, Florida Gallops Toward Luxury Auction® May 5th

"We're thrilled to be working with Southfields again, and on such a beautiful property," stated David Enriquez, Platinum's Vice President of Operations. Mr. Enriquez is referring to Platinum's April 2017 sale of an equestrian farm located in Wellington's Palm Beach Point community, which was owned and listed by one of Southfield's sales associates. "And with our perfect sales record of five consecutive, closed transactions in the Wellington marketplace to date, it provides significant confidence for the buyers to participate in each sale we do here, knowing that the process will be real and transparent. Too many real estate auctions nowadays are beginning to lack those very important characteristics."

Kismayo Farm's 14.3 acres consists of two parcels: a 9-acre parcel containing all of the property's structures, and a neatly manicured 5-acre parcel, which is prepped and ready for various uses. The parcels are being offered together as one unit of sale.

Equestrian amenities are robust, and include a 12-stall barn with a wash stall, tack room, feed room, laundry and one-half bath. Each stall measures 12 ft-by-12 ft, and footing consists of rubber mats laid over sand and clay. When designing the barn, the property owner and builder (Linehan Builders) positioned the structure to take advantage of the nature breezes that flow across the farm, allowing for a near-constant flow of air throughout the barn, cooling the horses and keeping insects at bay. There is also a 60-ft-by-180-ft, mirrored dressage arena (which also includes 5 additional stalls) and 10 paddocks.

The 5-acre parcel has been raised to 16.7 ft above sea level, with a 15.5-ft elevation around the perimeter. It has also been outfitted with an underground irrigation system, powered via an electric pump connected to a 4-inch well with a 110 ft depth. A private entrance to this parcel allows vendors and guests to avoid disturbing the living quarters.

Residential features of the property are also impressive, and are led by the main residence. Built by trusted Wellington builder Tara Management, the home offers nearly 3,200 interior sf of living space, with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. A separate guest cottage and grooms' quarters each add 2 bedrooms and one full bath. Additional features include a courtyard entry, gourmet kitchen and impact windows. Outdoor living areas include a 50-ft saltwater pool surrounded in coral stone, oversized pool deck and a large loggia.

The final, pre-auction previews of the property will be held Thursday and Friday, between the hours of 12pm and 5pm ET. Those parties wishing to bid on Kismayo Farm must register with Platinum by the 5pm ET Bidder Registration Deadline on Friday, May 4th. More information is available at WellingtonLuxuryAuction.com, or by contacting a member of the Platinum team at 800.484.1778.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions

Platinum Luxury Auctions is responsible for developing the luxury auction® model for high-priced real estate auctions, and owns the rights to the term "luxury auction." The firm specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties within and beyond the United States. Platinum's team has closed more than $741 million in luxury real estate auction sales to date, while consulting on more than $2.25 billion in additional luxury properties worldwide.

