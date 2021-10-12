Kismet Decals Launches New Batman, Superman, And "Space Jam: A New Legacy" Licensed Wall Stickers

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kismet Decals has developed a self-assembled sticker product based on the hugely popular Batman, Superman, and "Space Jam: A New Legacy" properties for fans in the USA, UK, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, France, and Germany.

Since becoming a Warner Bros. Consumer Products licensee in September 2020, the team at Kismet Decals has been hard at work developing a new range of products and are proud to release 94 new designs to the world:

Batman Comic Covers Wall Sticker Superman Comic Covers Wall Sticker Collection

Batman Comic Covers: 35 designs

Superman Comic Covers: 36 designs

Space Jam : A New Legacy: 23 designs

"This new range of wall stickers really represents our vision which is to empower the personalization of space with inspiring pop culture art." – Joachim Sebastian, Founder of Kismet Decals.

Batman and Superman DC Comic Covers Collection

These two collections stay true to the original art used in the original DC Batman and Superman comic book series such as Action Comics, Detective Comics, and more. Collectors and fans will be delighted to now have their favorite comic art as a decal on their wall.

Space Jam: A New Legacy Wall Decal Collection

This collection pays homage to Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, LeBron James' character, and the Looney Tunes family of characters. The designs are a modern take on the characters based on the newly released movie "Space Jam: A New Legacy" which available now on HBO GO in Malaysia.

Wall Decals

Kismet Decals wall stickers are shipped in three sizes: small, medium, and large. The large stickers do exceed 6ft for certain designs! These stickers are usually used as home décor, fan art in gaming and collection rooms as well as a statement piece in the main living spaces. These stickers are also printed with latex-based inks that do not emit solvent odors.

Augmented Reality Preview

To differentiate themselves from other wall decal producers, the team at Kismet Decals uses an Augmented Reality Preview which lets anyone from around the world preview the wall sticker in actual size on their walls! This creates a unique user experience and lets fans truly preview the sticker before making their purchase.

Future Plans

The ambitious young team behind Kismet Decals is working hard on growing their brand globally. They have set their eyes on expanding their offering by launching many new collections of products. They expect to launch 5 more this year!

The Kismet Decals team hopes to inspire and allow fans around the world to enjoy art through wall stickers.

Established in 2014, Kismet Decals is a brand and retailer of high-quality wall stickers. The brand was established to bring art into your living space. Kismet Decals produces officially licensed Wall Stickers from some of the biggest brands in the world.

In 2020, Kismet Decals went through a transformation in its business model. Their new tagline "pop your wall " represents a shift from independent art to licensed international intellectual properties based on popular culture.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products, part of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, HBO, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About DC

DC, a WarnerMedia Company, creates iconic characters, enduring stories, and immersive experiences that inspire and entertain audiences of every generation around the world and is one of the world's largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. As a creative division, DC is charged with strategically integrating its stories and characters across film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, interactive games, DC UNIVERSE INFINITE digital subscription service and community engagement portal. For more information visit dccomics.com and dcuniverseinfinite.com.

