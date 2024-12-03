Kismet Launches Nationwide at Chewy

The Pet Lifestyle Brand from Chrissy Teigen and John Legend is Now Available at Leading Online Pet Retailer

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kismet, a pet lifestyle brand known for offering premium quality food for dogs, merchandise, and content for today's modern dog families, is excited to announce its official launch at Chewy, a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere. Starting today, pet parents across the country can visit Chewy to shop Kismet's full range of premium dry foods and treats for dogs.

Kismet, a pet lifestyle brand co-founded by Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, is now available nationwide at Chewy.

"We're thrilled to launch at Chewy," said co-founder and CEO Mathé Young Mosny. "We started Kismet because we know what it's like to be a pet parent today and wanted to create a company that allowed us to connect directly with our community. Dogs are silly, playful, messy, and sometimes totally unhinged, and we created what we believe is the healthiest food we could to keep them that way. Through this launch, we can reach even more pet families, ensuring our beloved companions receive the best possible nutrition with as much convenience and care as possible."

The full line of Kismet products is now available at Chewy, including multiple dry food recipes and treats with more products on the way in early 2025. Made with real animal proteins as the number one ingredient, nutrient-rich superfoods, essential vitamins and minerals, pre and probiotics – plus freeze-dried chicken or beef and sweet potato nuggets (a.k.a. nugs) for extra taste and health benefits – Kismet selected the best natural ingredients to develop a complete and balanced range of food for dogs at all life stages.

About Kismet Pet Food

Kismet makes premium foods, lifestyle goods, and content for today's modern dog families. Founded by longtime dog parents Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, and supported by Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Kwane Stewart, Kismet is dedicated to providing quality nutrition and building an engaged community for pets and their people.

