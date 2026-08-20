Kismile Launches the AeroLucen™ Glass Air Fryer, Combining Faster Cooking with a See-Through Cooking Experience

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers continue to seek faster and healthier meal preparation in fast-paced lives, Kismile, a trusted brand in small kitchen appliances, launches its innovative 5QT AeroLucen™ glass air fryer to help modern households create tasty cuisines in less time. By combining faster cooking, a visible glass basket, and a dynamic speed ring, the AeroLucen™ delivers a highly efficient and more enjoyable cooking experience for everyday life.

Rapid Heat for Cooking, Smart Cooling for Comfort

Kismile’s AreoLucen™ Glass Air Fryer delivers fast cooking performance with a transparent glass barrel that lets users see food as it cooks.

Unlike regular air fryers that take a long time to heat up, the AeroLucen™ cooks faster via a 3600 RPM high-speed DC motor, PID temperature control, and 1500W carbon fiber heating element to improve heating accuracy, airflow, and energy use all at once.

The AeroLucen™ Air Fryer features the following:

Quick Cooking Performance: As little as 8 minutes for finishing 0.5 lb frozen pre-fried fries, while 30 minutes for a whole chicken without preheating or cutting (results may vary for different cooking methods).

As little as 8 minutes for finishing 0.5 lb frozen pre-fried fries, while 30 minutes for a whole chicken without preheating or cutting (results may vary for different cooking methods). Versatile Cooking Modes: Set temperatures between 90°F and 450°F to meet every cooking need from proofing to high heating and functions from frozen to broil mode.

Set temperatures between 90°F and 450°F to meet every cooking need from proofing to high heating and functions from frozen to broil mode. Cool Touch Operation: The Cool-Loop™ airflow structure keeps the touch panel cool, ensuring a cozier and safer user experience.

Master the Heat with Dynamic Speed Ring

To keep an eye on your food while it cooks, AeroLucen™ features a 4-color dynamic speed ring on the top of the appliance. Different animated lighting effects from cyan to red represent the distinct cooking function modes and fan speeds, allowing users to understand the air fryer's operating status at a glance.

Visible and Versatile Borosilicate Glass Barrel

The transparent high-borosilicate glass barrel transforms cooking into an engaging visual experience. Users can watch the ingredients caramelize and crisp, monitor cooking progress, and make adjustments when needed to achieve their preferred results.

Designed without a PFAS-based nonstick coating, the mess-free glass barrel and crisper plate are dishwasher safe with zero risk of peeling. Paired with an included lid (removed before cooking), the glass bowl doubles as tableware for prepping, serving, or storing meals.

Flip the Plate, Flex the Space

Kismile has especially designed a proprietary Magic Crisper Plate that offers either a full 5-quart capacity for larger meals or a 2.5-quart space that positions food closer to the heat source for more efficient roasting by simply reversing its placement. Additionally, the compact 9.7-inch body is designed to fit easily into standard kitchen cabinets.

"Speed should never mean sacrificing flavor," said Cyrus Guo, product manager at Kismile. "By combining rapid heating with precise control, our appliance locks in the natural juices for a crispy exterior and a tender interior. AeroLucen™ is your trusted kitchen companion, making delicious home-cooked meals effortless—even on your busiest days."

The Kismile AeroLucen™ Air Fryer in pearl and onyx colors is available at a MSRP of $159 through Amazon and Kismile.com.

About Kismile

Founded in 2015, Kismile is a premium kitchen appliance brand dedicated to making cooking easier, more accessible, and truly enjoyable. Specializing in thoughtful kitchen solutions, Kismile brings modern efficiency and aesthetic design into every home. Driven by the spirit of "Cook, Smile, Share," Kismile continues to empower individuals and families to effortlessly create delicious meals and foster warm, memorable moments around the table.

SOURCE Kismile