KISS Announces Celebrity Manicurist, Julie Kandalec, as Brand Ambassador for Innovative New Salon X-tend LED Soft Gel System

Distinguished nail artist & educator is collaborating with the first-of–its-kind, at-home salon-quality gel nail extension system to share its breakthrough benefits

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KISS Products Inc., the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of professional quality nail and lash products, is thrilled to announce celebrity manicurist and educator, Julie Kandalec, as brand ambassador in support of Salon X-tend LED Soft Gel System , a breakthrough, cost-effective and long-lasting innovation to achieve a salon-quality gel extension manicure at-home.

From major beauty campaigns and red carpets to backstage at Fashion Week, Julie is the manicurist that editors, designers, and celebrities call on to bring their dream nails to life. As a passionate entrepreneur and nail professional and founder of Julie K Nail Academy, Julie weaves education into everything she does, making her the perfect partner for this groundbreaking technology in the nail industry.

As a renowned nail artist, educator, and entrepreneurship coach, Julie offers expertise and inspiration for KISS, ranging from nail health to the hottest trends. In her role as Brand Ambassador, Julie will be one of the faces of the Salon X-tend LED Soft Gel System and is being featured across the full marketing mix, including creating video & social media content for the KISS platforms

"I am so excited to partner with KISS in support of this industry game-changer for the nail category. With the Salon X-tend system, you can step into summer with pre-sculpted, pre-polished, and ready to apply nails," says Julie Kandalec, Celebrity Manicurist. "I am just as passionate about nail health as I am about on-trend designs, and with this innovative system, you can enjoy flawless manicures for up to 14 days with no damage to your natural nails. It's a win-win, which makes our collaboration a no-brainer."

Kristin Giarusso, Global Marketing Director for KISS, adds, "We are delighted to be working with Julie Kandalec as her immense knowledge as a nail technician and passion for education is so valuable for this innovative new system. Her trendsetting ideas, deep understanding of nail health, and expertise in teaching make her a perfect partner for KISS."

Salon X-tend LED Soft Gel System is a game changer for anyone looking to achieve long-lasting gel nail extensions from the comfort of home. The exclusive flexible soft gel provides a bubble-free, flawless finish and a comfortable, weightless, and natural feel. 18 ready-to-wear styles offer a variety of lengths, shapes, and finishes from French tips and sheer shades to jelly colors and floral nail art, ensuring you can easily, safely and affordably achieve the most popular nail trends at home.

The Salon X-tend LED Soft Gel System is available online at kissusa.com and in mass retailers nationwide.

About KISS:

KISS is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of fashion nails and is the market leader in both fashion nails and false eyelashes in the U.S. KISS offers innovative, accessible, easy to use, salon quality beauty products including fashion nails, false eyelashes, color cosmetics, hair styling tools, haircare, hair accessories and more. KISS brings the power of self-care home for all people. KISS products are available at mass and drug retailers nationwide. For more information visit www.KISSusa.com .

About Julie Kandalec:

From major beauty campaigns to backstage at Fashion Week, Julie Kandalec is the nail professional editors, designers, and celebrities call on to make their dream nails come to life. The founding creative director of Paintbox in New York City, Julie made chic and on-trend nails accessible to a mainstream clientele and now shares two decades of experience with beauty professionals around the world as part of her online courses. Her clients include P!nk, Selena Gomez, Jessica Chastain, Emily Blunt, Joe Jonas, Camila Cabello, and Lauren Sanchez. Her work has been featured in Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, Vogue, WWD, and on campaigns for Chanel, Dior Beauty, Gucci, Tiffany & Co., Glossier, Bobbi Brown, Urban Decay, and Maybelline. For more information, visit her website and follow her nail journey around the world at @julieknailsnyc and @julieknailacademy .

