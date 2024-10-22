KISS Beauty Group Launches Falscara Value Packs With More Wisps and Extended 14-Day Overnighter

Falscara Expands Offering with More Wisps and New Overnighter for Longer Wear

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KISS Products, Inc., the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of salon quality nail and lash products, is thrilled to announce Falscara, the #1 DIY Lash Extensions Brand*, now with more wisps per pack and longer wear with the new and improved 14-day overnighter.

KISS FALSCARA® is the most innovative, affordable, quality salon DIY lash extensions kit, delivering a sophisticated look with its seamless under-lash application. The New Value Pack will allow consumers the opportunity to experiment, create and customize looks with a variety of more trendy wisps for a customizable lash look at the same price.

The Falscara Special All Inclusive Kit now features the new and improved Overnighter that extends wear up to 14 days, ensuring users can enjoy their flawless, salon-quality lashes for even longer.

"We are proud to offer our consumers an even better value with more wisps and a longer extended wear of our quality Falscara DIY lash extension kits. Now you can stack, mix, and match with even more options than before and with the improved overnighter, your lashes can last up to 14 days! We are committed to consumer satisfaction and allowing consumers to achieve their desired look with ease and confidence", said Kim Bremer, Global Lash Marketing Director, "bringing effortless beauty to everyone!"

The new KISS Falscara Value Packs retail for $24.99 (same price, better value) and is available online at falscara.com and kissusa.com, as well as in mass retailers and drugstores nationwide, including Ulta, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Amazon.

For more information on the KISS Falscara products or to purchase online, visit falscara.com or follow us at @falscara on Instagram and Tik Tok.

About KISS Beauty Group:

KISS is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of fashion nails and is the market leader in both fashion nails and false eyelashes in the U.S. KISS offers innovative, accessible, easy to use, salon quality beauty products including fashion nails, false eyelashes, color cosmetics, hair styling tools, haircare, hair accessories and more. KISS brings the power of self-care home for all people. KISS products are available at mass and drug retailers nationwide. For more information visit www.KISSusa.com.

*As reported by Circana Data week ending 10.06.2024

