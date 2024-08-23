KISS Celebrates 35 Years of Beauty Innovation

The #1 fashion nail and false lash brand in America celebrates 35 years as an industry leader, continuing to empower consumers to celebrate their beauty with confidence.

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KISS Products, Inc. , the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of salon-quality nails and lashes, proudly celebrates its 35th anniversary. What began in a small New York warehouse in 1989 has blossomed into the leading brand for innovative, at-home beauty solutions. KISS has always been driven by a mission to make effortless beauty accessible to everyone, ensuring that no one ever feels beauty is out of reach.

KISS started with a pioneering focus on fashion nails and lashes, rapidly evolving into a beauty industry leader with a portfolio of over a dozen innovative brands, including top-sellers like IMPRESS and FALSCARA . Over the years, KISS has expanded its expertise beyond nails and lashes, entering the hair care and styling arena offering an array of beauty products, tools and accessories that cater to every aspect of self-care. Today, 35 years later, KISS products are purchased at an astounding rate of 233 units per minute, delighting customers in more than 100 countries. KISS continues to thrive, driven by an unwavering commitment to understanding and meeting the diverse needs of its customers. With a growing global presence in over 90,000 stores, including Ulta, Walmart, Target, CVS, and Walgreens, KISS makes it easy for beauty lovers everywhere to find salon-quality products across multiple beauty categories.

"KISS has always focused on providing cutting edge innovations that make every day more beautiful for consumers with quality, efficacy, and health in mind," says Global Marketing Director, Kristin Giarrusso. "KISS envisions a world where everyone is empowered to celebrate their beauty with confidence, so we remain committed to our mission of creating exceptional solutions for effortless beauty for all."

In honor of the 35th anniversary, KISS is inviting beauty enthusiasts and brand fans to share their favorite KISS memory for a chance to be featured on the official KISS social media pages and win $500 worth of KISS products. Enter by August 31st at https://www.kissusa.com/pages/kiss-usa-35th-anniversary . The brand is also celebrating with 35% off sitewide on www.kissusa.com with code 35YEARSOFKISS.

Stay connected with KISS on Instagram and TikTok @kissproducts @impressbeauty @falscara #KISSProducts #imPRESSBeauty #Falscara and check out the latest innovations on their website www.kissusa.com .

About KISS:

KISS is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of fashion nails and lashes and is the market leader in both fashion nails and false eyelashes in the U.S. KISS offers innovative, accessible, easy to use, salon-quality beauty products including fashion nails, false eyelashes, hair styling tools, haircare, hair accessories and more. KISS brings the power of self-care home for all people. KISS products are available at mass, drug, dollar, food, and specialty retailers nationwide. For more information visit www.KISSusa.com.

