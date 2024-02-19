KISS Celebrates National Lash Day with Game Changing Product Innovation and Expansion

KISS paves the way as the category leader and #1 Lash brand for salon quality, affordable products to level-up any beauty routine

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KISS USA , the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of professional quality nail and lash products, is thrilled to celebrate National Lash Day on February 19th, 2024 with a national broadcast segment, new product innovation and a consumer sweepstakes.

National Lash Day promotes the importance of eyelash care and how false lashes enhance any look. KISS has pioneered the lash category year after year with innovative lash technology and fashion-forward styles that can be customized to create the perfect lash look.

Falscara imPRESS

KISS celebrated National Lash Day with Good Morning America on February 19 via a paid dedicated integration to showcase its vast product offering that enhances your beauty with a seamless and natural underlash look for every lash user. Celebrity makeup artist and KISS spokesperson, Ash K Holm , demonstrates the ease of application and speaks to product benefits for best-selling franchises, Falscara and imPRESS Press-On Falsies . Watch the segment on Goodmorningamerica.com , to learn how to achieve a natural and voluminous look with KISS that can take you from day to night or last through a weekend getaway, with ease and no damage to your natural lashes.

KISS Falscara FALSCARA® is the most innovative, affordable and non-damaging DIY alternative to salon lash extensions that creates a sophisticated look with its seamless under-lash application and variety of trendy wisps. The Falscara franchise announces an expansion with two new wisp offerings you can do at home; Faux Mink for a bolder, dramatic effect and Clear Band for a lighter feathery look. These wisps are seamlessly applied under your lashes for a natural lash look and are rewearable up to 3 times - or extend your lash look for up to 10 days with the Falscara Overnighter .

imPRESS Press-On Falsies are the first NO GLUE needed underlash application press-on and go lashes that lets you lash in one simple step. The pressure sensitive adhesive bonds instantly adheres to your natural lashes - just press on and go! You simply place a cluster underneath your lashes and squeeze the cluster and your natural lashes together for a seamless look with a secure 24-hour hold with no damage, no mistakes, and no mess. The imPRESS franchise introduces new Falsies Minipacks in 12 new innovative on-trend styles – ranging from voluminous to wispy to natural - so you can stack, accent or customize your own lash look any way you like.

In honor of National Lash Day, imPRESS Press-On Falsies is inviting beauty and lash enthusiasts to enter-to-win a year's supply of imPRESS Press-On Falsies Lashes during the month of February. Enter for a chance to win the National Lash Day Sweepstakes between February 1 and February 29 at www.impressbeauty.com/pages/no-glue-sweeps or @impressbeauty on Instagram or Facebook.

imPRESS Press-On Falsies and Falscara retail between $4.99 and $29.99, respectively. All are available online at kissusa.com and in mass retailers and drugstores nationwide including: Ulta, Target, CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart.

Stay Connected on Instagram and TikTok: @kissproducts #KISSLashes and @impressbeauty #imPRESSBeauty #imPRESSFalsies

