KISS Colors & Care Expands Its Styling and Care Portfolio with Performance-Driven Innovations for Coils, Curls and Waves

New launches introduce advanced styling technology, sensory fragrance mists and scalp care solutions designed to support textured hair at every stage.

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KISS Colors & Care, award-winning textured hair brand trusted across beauty supply stores, major retailers and a new generation of creators alike, is entering a new chapter of innovation with the launch of four new innovations designed to support the full styling journey of coils, curls and waves.

As a texture-first brand known for high-performance formulations, these new launches build on KISS Colors & Care's legacy of accessible innovation across styling, scalp care and sensory hair rituals. Rooted in its heritage serving the Type-4 community, the brand continues to evolve, broadening its portfolio to support textured hair across Types 3, and 2.

The expansion introduces the SUPERSTAY Hair Mousse Collection, Mermaid Moisture Styling Foam Collection, D:Tox Collection, Fragrance Hair Veil Mist Collection, and Heat Protector Wax Stick — each crafted to deliver high-performance results while supporting the unique needs of textured hair.

"At KISS Colors & Care, innovation begins with listening to our community and understanding how textured hair is styled, maintained and celebrated every day," said Karonda Cook, Head of Global Marketing at KISS Colors & Care. "These launches aren't just new products, they reflect our continued commitment to creating products that perform without compromise, nourish with intention, and empower consumers to show up confidently in every moment."

Leading the expansion is the SUPERSTAY Hair Mousse Collection, powered by CloudFoam™ Technology, a cushiony micro-bubble foam system designed for styling efficacy while delivering long-lasting hold, bounce and definition with minimal product use. Infused with curl-supporting ingredients including castor oil, coconut oil and biotin, the collection features Defining and Volumizing Mousse formulas designed to support a range of styling needs for coils, curls, and waves while delivering hold without the crunch.

The Mermaid Moisture Foam Collection delivers ultimate styling versatility with CURL V-PLEX™ Technology, which repairs and strengthens hair from root to tip. The lineup includes Curl Foam, providing moisture while elongating curls and enhancing shape; Wrap Foam, perfect for setting braids and for smooth, polished styles like wraps and roller sets; and Fluff Foam, which adds airy volume and volume for curls and waves. Together, these formulas create a fully customizable system, supporting everything from wash-and-go routines to everyday styling.

The D:Tox Collection offers a three-step approach to detoxing hair and scalp from protective styles and between wash days. It features D:TOX Remover, an oil cleanser to remove product buildup, residue, and stubborn wax. D:TOX Powder, enriched with scalp-friendly ingredients to maintain moisture balance and support scalp health; and D:TOX ACV Rinse, which restores the scalp's natural pH for a refreshed, comfortable feel. Formulated with botanical extracts and vitamins, the collection helps improve manageability, shine, and softness while preserving natural moisture levels for healthier-looking hair.

For consumers looking to elevate their hair routine with fragrance and care, the Fragrance Hair Veil Mist Collection delivers lightweight hydration paired with indulgent scent experiences. Available in three signature fragrances — Toasted Lumière, Sugarcloud Mirage, and Seville Blossom — these mists are enriched with rose water, jojoba seed oil, argan oil, and aloe leaf extract to nourish hair while leaving behind a subtle, long-lasting finish.

These launches coincide with the rollout of the brand's refreshed messaging and visual identity centered around the tagline: "Your Hair. Your Moment. Your Story."

The campaign celebrates the individuality of textured hair while reinforcing KISS Colors & Care's commitment to products that deliver performance, care, and confidence. The refreshed messaging reflects the brand's evolution, now supporting a full spectrum of textures—from type 4 coils to type 3 curls and type 2 waves.

The exciting new innovations are available at select retailers, including Walmart, CVS, Target, Amazon as well as online at colorsandcare.com.

To learn more, please visit colorsandcare.com. and follow the brand on Instagram, @kisscolorsandcare.

About KISS Colors & Care

KISS Colors & Care features an award-winning collection of styling products infused with gold-standard ingredients like organic Jamaican black castor oil, rosemary oil, peppermint oil, honey, and Biotin B7 and hair-healthy accessories made with high-quality fabrics to safely protect hair and prevent frizz. Innovation is centered around textured hair to provide healthy solutions for a wide array of hair types and textures so that consumers can confidently express their hair and style. For more information, visit: colorsandcare.com.

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SOURCE Kiss Colors & Care