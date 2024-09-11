KISS COLORS & CARE LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER PODCAST SHOW, "THE MANE LINE," EXPANDING ITS COMMITMENT TO THE TEXTURED HAIR COMMUNITY

The podcast is designed to be the ultimate destination for textured hair talk, style tips, and product recommendations.

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KISS Colors & Care (KCC), the award-winning textured hair brand, is thrilled to announce today the introduction of its first-ever podcast show, The Mane Line, set to debut on September 12th on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, Deezer and Samsung Podcasts. Hosted by celebrity hairstylist and the brand's resident hair expert, Susy Oludele , this high-energy podcast is designed to be the ultimate destination for textured hair talk, style tips, and product recommendations.

The Mane Line will feature 30-minute weekly episodes every Thursday filled with insightful discussions, practical advice, and expert tips tailored to the unique needs of textured hair consumers. Celebrity guests, including Ari Lennox, Bow Wow, and Jayda Cheaves, along with special experts such as a licensed trichologist, will offer valuable insights throughout the series. Each episode will explore topics like hair care, styling, and texture, providing listeners with expert guidance and engaging conversations from industry professionals and influencers. Every episode is thoughtfully curated to empower listeners to embrace their natural hair and discover new styling possibilities.

"We're excited to introduce The Mane Line as a space where textured hair is not just celebrated but also understood and supported," says Jennifer Clark, Director of Marketing at KISS Colors & Care. "This podcast is a natural extension of our brand's ongoing commitment to the textured hair community. Our goal is to create an informational hub that truly resonates with our audience and provides real value. With The Mane Line, we're not only creating a platform for candid conversations and expert advice, but we're also providing the solutions and resources that our community has been asking for."

Whether it's offering the latest product recommendations, sharing styling tips, or creating a space for community voices to be heard, The Mane Line is about more than just hair. The platform is dedicated to promoting empowerment, education, and fostering a sense of belonging in an industry that has often overlooked these needs.

Each episode of The Mane Line features three engaging segments: Texture Talk, offering candid conversations with hairstylists, beauty experts, and influencers about textured hair care, trends, and challenges; Product Spotlight, where the latest KISS Colors & Care products are reviewed and recommended, aligned with the Texture Talk theme to guide listeners confidently through the beauty world; and Ask the Stylist, where Susy Oludele answers listener-submitted questions. Listeners can also participate in social giveaways during the show, making The Mane Line a truly interactive experience.

To learn more about Kiss Colors and Care and to keep up with The Mane Line, please visit: www.kisscolorsandcare.com , follow the brand on social media (@kisscolorsandcare).

About KISS Colors & Care

KISS Colors & Care features an award-winning collection of styling products infused with gold standard ingredients like organic Jamaican black castor oil, Rosemary Oil, Peppermint Oil, Honey, and Biotin B7 and hair-healthy accessories made with high-quality fabrics to safely protect hair and prevent frizz. Innovation is centered around textured hair to provide healthy solutions for a wide array of hair types and textures so that consumers can confidently express their hair and style. To learn more about KISS Colors & Care please visit KISScolorsandcare.com and follow the brand on Instagram, @kisscolorsandcare .

