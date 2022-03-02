KISS Colors & Care Partners with Influencer and Entrepreneur, Jayda Cheaves for Ambassadorship

KISS Colors & Care is dedicated to celebrating individual empowerment and self-expression in its consumers' hair journeys by bringing them the hottest trends and highest-quality, game-changing products to style with confidence. With Jayda's impressive entrepreneurial spirit, iconic hairstyles and trendy fashion, the brand is excited to partner with this beauty ambassador.

"I never really get excited about brand deals, but this one felt different from the rest. To be working with KISS Colors & Care has me super excited because I've been wearing and buying their products since I was in middle school. So now to be able to say I'm working with them makes me feel so accomplished. I know it's going to be magic and there's plenty in store for us together," said Jayda Cheaves.

Jayda will serve as a brand ambassador and content creator through editorial, press, and store events. Additionally, she will be taking to her Instagram and TikTok pages to show followers how she incorporates KISS Colors & Care products into her daily style routine.

"Jayda's bold entrepreneur spirit and fearless self-expression embodies the values core to KISS. As a style icon and source of inspiration to fans around the nation, she is the ideal ambassador for the brand's new women's collection. We are truly excited to grow our relationship with Jayda and inspire the textured hair consumer to express their individual style and creativity with confidence," said SVP of Global Marketing Annette DeVita-Goldstein.

The collection includes Edge Fixer GLUED Edge Control Gel, 3-in-1 Edge Brush with a protective case, Soft Satin Wrap Scarves in a variety of trendy patterns, Pre-Tied Top-Knot Turbans in black & leopard print, Silky Satin Edge Scarves, and a Glamour Glitter Bonnet all available at KISSColors.com and Walmart.com, with select products available at Target, CVS and Kroger stores.

The KISS Colors & Care Edge Fixer Glued is formulated with biotin to keep edges strong without flaking. Its non-greasy, water-based formula is designed to provide 24-hour hold. Edge Fixer Glued comes in six delicious scents (sweet peach, very cherry, strawberry acai, pineapple, grape, and watermelon.)

The 3-in-1 Edge Brush with Case provides ultimate edge styling control. This multipurpose 3-in-1 edge brush features a slip-free rubber grip, 100% boar bristles to smooth hair, a fine-tooth comb to style, and a protective click & lock case to protect the boar bristles and comb.

The Glamour Glitter Bonnet is made with luxurious, hypoallergenic, holographic glitter fabric. Designed for day or night use to defend against dryness, friction, and split ends. Extra-large size provides versatility for all hair types and styles.

The Top Knot Pre-Tied Turban's hassle-free and time-saving design allows you to instantly style your hair while minimizing breakage. Its fabric is super soft and stretchy to accommodate a range of hairstyles. Available in black or leopard print.

The KISS Colors & Care Silky Satin Edge Scarf is a chic way to get a perfect hair day. Created with quality satin material to help lay edges and protect hair. This scarf also melts down lace frontals and wigs into your skin for less visibility. Made from silky satin material to help retain moisture and prevent frizz all day long. Available in 60"x 4", the optimum styling length.

The Soft Satin Luxury Wrap Scarf provides the perfect balance of function and fashion. Stop bad hair days in its tracks by minimizing frizz, preventing breakage, increasing the longevity of wigs and securing hairstyles with premium satin material.

For more information, please visit the brand at KISSColors.com and on social @KISSColors.

About KISS

KISS is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of fashion nails and is the market leader in both fashion nails and false eyelashes in the U.S. KISS offers innovative, accessible, easy to use, salon-quality beauty products including fashion nails, false eyelashes, color cosmetics, hair styling tools, hair care, hair accessories and more. KISS brings the beauty of the salon and power of self-care home for all people. KISS products are available at mass and drug retailers nationwide. For more information visit www.KISSusa.com.

SOURCE KISS Colors & Care