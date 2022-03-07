Kiss Fewer Frogs Ramps Up Any Woman's Dating Game

TUCSON, Ariz., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Kiss Your Fiancé Day. They say that women have to kiss a few frogs on their way to find Prince Charming, but Kiss Fewer Frogs: The Fast Track Secret to Your Fairy Tale Ending (Dudley Court Press, 2022) promises a happy alternative to that dreary prediction. This revolutionary new book by international relationship coach James Sheridan provides an entertaining and effective roadmap for women in today's hit-or-miss dating scene. With wit, warmth, and surprising insights into what makes men tick, Sheridan guides readers to find not the perfect man – he doesn't exist – but the man who is perfect for her.

Now any woman anywhere can learn the secrets that changed the dating lives of the thousands of women who have attended Sheridan's seminars around the world or worked with him in one-on-one relationship counseling. After two decades of research in psychology, science, and the principles of compatibility and chemistry, Sheridan discovered that men typically fall into one of seven unique character types – and that any woman who knows what she wants will be attracted to only one or two of these types.

In Kiss Fewer Frogs, Sheridan identifies each type's personality, strengths, weaknesses, dislikes, and motivations and shares where a woman can find her chosen type and how to get his attention. After studying these descriptions, a woman can identify a man's type within minutes of meeting him, empowering her to make better decisions and weed out the wrong men fast.

Bold, blunt, and full of real-life examples, Kiss Fewer Frogs is a fun and fast read. With new insights into relationships, women find that every date doesn't have to be a blind date. Sheridan's approach offers insurance against heartache with practical topics rarely covered in similar books:

Rewriting the dating script for better focus and more control

The six common traits of women who consistently attract men

Shredding the dual myths of " Prince Perfect " and "he will change for me"

" and "he will change for me" The power of appreciating your age, body, and looks as you are today

Tips on writing online profiles to attract your type of man

Proven ice-breakers to get conversations started in the right directions

Developing "Playdar," your fail-safe radar for avoiding "players"

Kiss Fewer Frogs gives women new hope for finding a life partner while also providing new perspectives based on reality rather than the gauzy dreams of fairy tales. The rewards go to the realist, Sheridan emphasizes, and what could be more rewarding in life than true love?

About James Sheridan

Relationship coach for more than 20 years and author of best-selling The You Code: Your New Life Map Hidden in Your Ancient Genes, Sheridan is an international speaker on relationships and personality theory. He lives in Orlando, FL; his daughter inspired him to write Kiss Fewer Frogs.

