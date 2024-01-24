KISS Launches Salon X-tend LED Soft Gel System, A First-Of-Its-Kind Salon-Quality Gel Nail Extension Experience At-Home

Salon X-tend nails are pre-sculpted, pre-polished, and ready to apply with an exclusive KISS Soft Gel Adhesive formula that provides a bubble-free, flawless finish. Application is simple using its motion activated and ergonomically designed LED Lamp. The flexible soft gel provides a comfortable, weightless, and natural feel for up to 14 days of wear. The collection features 18 ready-to-wear styles in a variety of lengths, shapes, and finishes.

"We are so excited to offer another industry game-changer for the nail category. Our new Salon X-tend LED Soft Gel System is a ground-breaking and efficient way for anyone to achieve long-lasting gel nail extensions from the comfort of home. Interest in Gel Nail Extensions have grown by 566% since 2020. This breakthrough technology is specifically designed to meet the evolving needs of our customers, and truly empowers them with a DIY salon-quality nail extensions system that is easy to apply, promises flawless wear for up to 14 days, is easy to remove and saves money and time compared to the salon," says Annette DeVita-Goldstein, SVP of Global Marketing.

Salon X-tend can be applied in 4 easy steps: buff nail and wipe with prep pad, apply the extension with gel adhesive, flash cure, and then finish cure under LED lamp. See here to learn more. Removal is safe on natural nails and quick, easy and mess-free with KISS Glue-OFF . See here to learn more.

Salon X-tend Offerings:

The KISS Salon X-tend LED Soft Gel System is available online at kissusa.com and in mass retailers and drugstores nationwide. Follow us on Instagram @kissproducts #KISSproducts #KISSnails #KISSsalonXtend

About KISS:

KISS is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of fashion nails and is the market leader in both fashion nails and false eyelashes in the U.S. KISS offers innovative, accessible, easy to use, salon quality beauty products including fashion nails, false eyelashes, color cosmetics, hair styling tools, haircare, hair accessories and more. KISS brings the power of self-care home for all people. KISS products are available at mass and drug retailers nationwide. For more information visit www.KISSusa.com .

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE KISS Products, Inc.

