KISS Launches Two New On-Trend Lash Collections: Rebel and The New Natural

KISS Products, Inc.

29 Feb, 2024, 09:02 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KISS Products Inc., the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of professional quality nail and lash products, is thrilled to announce the launch of two new on-trend lash collections: The REBEL and The New Natural Collections that amplify the resurgence of "90s Rocker Chic Glam" and the "No Makeup, Makeup" aesthetic.

Calling all rebels, rockstars and rulebreakers, the KISS Lash Couture REBEL Collection, combines the legacy of lash luxury with the bold look of the '90's. The six REBEL styles deliver an ultra-soft and voluminous shaggy faux mink effect with a tapered wave technology for a unique 3D look.  The staggered lash pattern and uneven tapered ends provide a worn in mascara look that breaks the barriers of traditional strip lashes and the light-weight band blends seamlessly into your lash line. These lashes come in 6 styles: Downtown Girl, Main Character, Rockstar, Vibin', Smudged, and Volume Up.

Designed to enhance your natural beauty, The New Natural Collection mimics the look of a real natural lash pattern for a "no makeup, makeup" aesthetic. The styles feature a clean and defined look with lifted lash effect to emphasize a longer and fuller lash look with uneven, sparsely distributed patterns. The collection includes single pack strip lash, 4-pair multipack strip lashes, trio clusters, and NEW to the KISS strip lash line, half-lashes, allowing for greater customization, self-expression and flexible comfort.

REBEL and The New Natural collections retail between $4.99 - $12.99. Both collections are available at KISSusa.com and at major beauty and mass retailers nationwide including Ulta, Target, CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart.

About KISS:
KISS is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of fashion nails and is the market leader in both fashion nails and false eyelashes in the U.S. KISS offers innovative, accessible, easy to use, salon quality beauty products including fashion nails, false eyelashes, color cosmetics, hair styling tools, haircare, hair accessories and more. KISS brings the power of self-care home for all people. KISS products are available at mass and drug retailers nationwide. For more information visit www.KISSusa.com.

