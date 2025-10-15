KISS Products Launches the Most Wicked Nail and Lash Collection Yet

A wickedly beautiful collection from KISS coincides with the epic conclusion to the global movie phenomenon, WICKED: FOR GOOD

Universal Pictures' Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters November 21, 2025

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KISS Products, Inc. , the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of professional-quality nail and lash products, launches KISS X WICKED: FOR GOODCollection—an enthralling collection of fashion nails and false eyelashes that are glam enough for even the most fantabulous residents of Oz. Universal Pictures' Wicked: For Good, the electrifying finale to last year's worldwide cinematic sensation, arrives in theaters everywhere November 21.

Following two successful drops earlier this year, this limited-edition collection brings the film and the powerful witches of Oz, Glinda and Elphaba, off the screen and into your beauty routine. Available across KISS, Falscara, and imPRESS, these wearable yet lavish looks would make even Glinda jealous.

The KISS X WICKED: FOR GOOD Collection reimagines everyday beauty with a magical twist straight from the land of Oz. With spellbinding lashes, bold nail designs, and dazzling details, these looks make it easy to enchant from day to night. Whether you're craving a little sparkle, aiming to stir up some mystery, or simply want to play with your style, this collection unlocks the magic within.

KISS Nails: Explore eight glue-on nail styles inspired by the world of Oz. Whether you're feeling fearless or fabulous, unleash your inner witch with flawless salon quality nails in minutes.

imPRESS Nails: Eight instant manicures made effortless, glowing with the shimmering shine of Oz. No mess, no stress, and no glue!

imPRESS Minis: Two magical designs for little ones, the perfect beginner manicure with no glue needed.

Falscara: Four fantastical mini lash extension kits that let you create wickedly gorgeous, customizable lashes with enchanting length and volume.

imPRESS Falsies: Four no-glue needed, bewitching lash styles that instantly elevate your look. Simply apply underneath your natural lashes for an enchantingly effortless transformation.

At its core, this collection encourages you to become the best witch of all and have a thrillifying time doing it.

"With WICKED: FOR GOOD just around the corner, we couldn't be more excited to bring fans another unique collection that honors the story and its unforgettable characters," said Kristin Giarrusso, Global Marketing Director for KISS Products, Inc. "This launch continues our celebration of Oz, transforming its magic, drama and beauty into nail & lash styles made for everyday wear. Whether you're drawn to Glinda's glam or Elphaba's edge, this collection makes it easy to step into the fantasy."

The KISS X WICKED: FOR GOOD Collection is available online at KISSusa.com , Falscara.com , imPRESSbeauty.com , and Amazon.com , as well as in mass retailers and drugstores nationwide—including Ulta, CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart. Prices range from $10.99 - $11.99.

For more information on the KISS X WICKED: FOR GOODCollection, or to purchase online, visit KISSusa.com , imPRESSbeauty.com , Falscara.com.

About KISS:

KISS Products Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of fashion nails and is the market leader in both fashion nails and false eyelashes in the U.S. KISS offers innovative, accessible, easy to use, salon quality beauty products including fashion nails, false eyelashes, color cosmetics, hair styling tools, haircare, hair accessories and more. KISS brings the power of self-care home for all people. KISS is available at mass and drug retailers nationwide. For more information visit KISSusa.com .

About imPRESS:

imPRESS offers high-quality, NO GLUE DIY manicures, pedicures, and lashes for effortless and immediate style transformation. Revolutionizing the beauty industry with our innovative Press-On & Go technology, we deliver fast, salon-worthy beauty for everyone. imPRESS is available at mass and drug retailers nationwide. For more information visit imPRESSbeauty.com .

About FALSCARA:

Falscara, a brand by KISS Products, Inc., is the leading DIY lash extension kit delivering accessible and easy to use salon-quality results at home. Launched in 2020, Falscara offers a customizable system with trendy wisps, seamless underlash application, and innovative bonding serums infused with nourishing ingredients like Biotin and Vitamin C. Available at major retailers nationwide and online at Falscara.com, Falscara empowers users to create personalized lash looks with confidence and ease.

About Universal Pictures' WICKED: FOR GOOD:

Last year's global cinematic cultural sensation, which became the most successful Broadway film adaptation of all time, now reaches its epic, electrifying, emotional conclusion. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the final chapter of the untold story of the witches of Oz begins with Elphaba (Oscar® nominee Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Oscar® nominee Ariana Grande) estranged and living with the consequences of their choices. When a girl from Kansas comes crashing into their lives, they will need to come together one final time, and truly see each other, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.

