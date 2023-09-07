Kiss Retinol Goodbye with Eminence Organics' New Bakuchiol + Niacinamide Collection

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning professional skin care brand Eminence Organic Skin Care is excited to announce the launch of its Bakuchiol + Niacinamide Collection. Uniting the power of niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3, with the retinol alternative bakuchiol, this pairing of natural ingredients works together to hydrate the skin and visibly minimize fine lines and wrinkles to leave skin soft and supple. These two powerhouse ingredients work synergistically to deliver the same youth-enhancing benefits of retinol, without the side effects.

Bakuchiol + Niacinamide Moisturizer ($69) This refreshing gel cream moisturizer replenishes all skin types with smoothing hydration. Unlike conventional retinol, bakuchiol does not cause irritation, dryness or UV sensitivity and is ideal for night and day use. This moisturizer blends botanically sourced bakuchiol with potent niacinamide and panthenol to hydrate skin while gently diminishing the look of fine lines and wrinkles and toning your complexion.

Radiant Protection SPF Fluid ($58) Shield skin from the sun's harsh UVA and UVB rays. This velvety SPF Fluid combines zinc oxide for broad spectrum sun protection with bakuchiol and niacinamide to reveal smoother, more youthful-looking skin. With a lightweight yet nourishing formula designed to be applied daily, this all-mineral SPF glides on effortlessly to visibly rejuvenate and restore softness. With a nourishing feel and dewy finish, this SPF is best suited for combination to dry skin.

Eminence Organics' Bakuchiol + Niacinamide Collection is available now on www.eminenceorganics.com or at a spa near you. To locate your nearest spa, visit www.eminenceorganics.com/spa-locator.

About Eminence Organic Skin Care:

Eminence Organic Skin Care provides natural, organic, and Biodynamic® skin care to leading spas in over 60 countries. Blending herbal craftsmanship, Hungarian skin rejuvenation techniques, and hand-picked ingredients, the company crafts award-winning products both good for the earth and the skin. As a proud Certified B Corporation®, Eminence Organics continues to meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency for employees, customers, and the community. Through the Forests for the Future™ initiative, Eminence Organics plants a tree for every retail product sold and has planted over 24 million trees to date.

