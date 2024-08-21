KISS Teams Up With Renowned Fashion Designer, Prabal Gurung, For Limited-Edition Nail Collection

Nail the runway look with the new Prabal Gurung x KISS nail collection, offering glamorous designs ranging from unique two-tone French manicures to metallic magnetic nail art

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KISS Products Inc., the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of salon-quality nail and lash products, is thrilled to announce the launch of its limited-edition collection in partnership with fashion designer, Prabal Gurung. These ready-to-wear styles are easy to apply and last up to 7-days, providing fashion-forward nail looks effortlessly.

The Prabal Gurung x KISS collection offers six unique nail designs in a variety of the trendiest lengths and shapes, offering luxurious, fashion-forward looks in the form of an at-home manicure. Prabal Gurung is constantly creating innovative and unique designs, and this nail collection is no different. These runway-inspired nail looks include matte and glossy variations, a deep velvety red with a magnetic finish, 3D elements, as well as unique takes on the French manicure, providing trendy options to complement any look this fall.

"We've worked with KISS for NYFW for years now and we've brought so many unique manicure designs to life together - I'm excited we're able to take our collaboration further and offer these on-trend nails to consumers. The inspiration behind the collection was bringing the glamour, the excitement, and the drama - the way you feel on a runway show - to your manicure. The collection is meant for someone who dares to be different whether they're screaming out loud or whispering quietly. Nails are the period at the end of the sentence. They complete the look," said Prabal Gurung.

KISS offers cost-effective innovation to achieve a salon-quality manicure at-home that lasts up to 7 days with hassle-free removal that won't damage your natural nails. The durable and flexible nails offer comfortable wear with high shine and volume. The nail kits contain 28 nails, nail glue, a mini nail file, and a manicure stick.

"We are thrilled to partner with Prabal Gurung for a fashion-forward nail collection like no other, a designer we have been partnering for years at New York fashion week," says Kristin Giarrusso, Global Marketing Director at KISS Products Inc. "This collection solidifies the connection between beauty and fashion by blending Prabal Gurung's chic designs with the convenience of an easy, glue-on manicure."

The collection includes:

Iconic: Dramatic gold tipped 3D French fashion nails are medium length & almond shaped with an opulent luxe feel, but perfect for everyday wear

Dramatic gold tipped 3D French fashion nails are medium length & almond shaped with an opulent luxe feel, but perfect for everyday wear Scarlet Silk : High gloss oxblood red fashion nails are short length & oval shaped with a magnetic powder effect that adds dimension & drama

High gloss oxblood red fashion nails are short length & oval shaped with a magnetic powder effect that adds dimension & drama Pink Chiffon: Modern take on French nails featuring two shades of pink are long length & coffin shaped with an unapologetic way of being exotic, free & powerful

Modern take on French nails featuring two shades of pink are long length & coffin shaped with an unapologetic way of being exotic, free & powerful First Look: Solid dark red and beige fashion nails are medium length & coffin shaped with crystal accents and both matte and shiny textures

Solid dark red and beige fashion nails are medium length & coffin shaped with crystal accents and both matte and shiny textures Front Row: Silver tipped nude French fashion nails are short length & oval shaped with a chrome finish

Silver tipped nude French fashion nails are short length & oval shaped with a chrome finish Signature Strut: Metallic shades of gray and black with a subtle French tip are medium length & square shaped with a three-dimensional silver dust magnetic powder effect

The KISS x Prabal Gurung collection is available for $10.99 exclusively at www.KISSusa.com.

About KISS:

KISS is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of fashion nails and is the market leader in both fashion nails and false eyelashes in the U.S. KISS offers innovative, accessible, easy to use, salon quality beauty products including fashion nails, false eyelashes, color cosmetics, hair styling tools, haircare, hair accessories and more. KISS brings the power of self-care home for all people. KISS products are available at mass and drug retailers nationwide. For more information visit www.KISSusa.com.

About Prabal Gurung:

Since launching his collection in 2009, Prabal Gurung has become a fashion industry icon, celebrated for his luxurious, glamorous designs. Born in Singapore and raised in Nepal, Gurung's creations have adorned figures like Oprah, Michelle Obama and Madam Vice President Kamala Harris. His numerous accolades include current CFDA co-chair role and CFDA Swarovski Award and Designer of the Year at the 2022 American Image Awards. For more information visit www.prabalgurung.com.

