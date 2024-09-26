KISS Wins Highly Coveted 2024 Allure Best of Beauty Award

The New Natural Lashes Receive the Beauty Industry's Gold Standard Recognition

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KISS USA , the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of professional quality nail and lash products, announced today that they have won an Allure Best of Beauty Award for their The New Natural Lash Collection.

KISS USA

Allure's Best of Beauty Award is one of the most coveted awards in the industry. Each year, Allure's team of highly-qualified beauty editors and experts spend months vetting and evaluating over 10,000 submissions to find the best of the best and identify standouts in the saturated beauty market. After almost three decades, this seal is recognized as the beauty-industry's gold standard and is synonymous with efficacy, excellence, and integrity.

The New Natural Collection from KISS provides a defined look with a lifted effect to emphasize a longer and fuller lash look with uneven, sparsely distributed patterns similar to natural lashes. Earlier this year, The KISS New Natural Collection was also recognized by InStyle for their inaugural Red Carpet Beauty Awards, symbolizing the collection's recognition across top tier publications.

"We are honored to receive another coveted award for The New Natural Collection," said Kim Bremer, Global Lash Marketing Director. "Our goal is to provide effortless beauty to everyone and we are thrilled that this collection is helping people achieve this goal and is receiving recognition for its quality and innovation."

The KISS New Natural Collection retails between $4.99- $12.99. Styles are available online at kissusa.com and at major beauty and mass retailers nationwide including Ulta, Target, CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart.

About KISS Beauty Group:

KISS is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of fashion nails and is the market leader in both fashion nails and false eyelashes in the U.S. KISS offers innovative, accessible, easy to use, salon quality beauty products including fashion nails, false eyelashes, color cosmetics, hair styling tools, haircare, hair accessories and more. KISS brings the power of self-care home for all people. KISS products are available at mass and drug retailers nationwide. For more information visit www.KISSusa.com .

