KISS Wins Highly Coveted 2024 Beauty Awards for imPRESS Falsies and KISS The New Natural Collection

The New Natural Collection was selected as the "Best False Eyelashes" for InStyle's first-ever Red Carpet Beauty Awards for Ice Spice's "Bronx Baddie" glam at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards, created by celebrity makeup artist Karina Milan. InStyle interviewed hundreds of makeup artists about the products and tools they used and curated winners based on their absolute favorite looks of the awards season. The New Natural Collection provides a clean and defined look with a lifted lash effect to emphasize a longer and fuller lash look with uneven, sparsely distributed patterns.

imPRESS Press-On Falsies , the world's first-ever NO GLUE needed, one-step press-on underlash application, was awarded "Best False Lashes" for the Cosmopolitan Holy Grail Beauty Awards and "Best In Makeup - Lashes" for the Bella Magazine Beauty Awards. imPRESS Press-On Falsies features a self-stick technology that delivers a secure 24-hour hold, but also removes easily causing no damage to your natural lashes. Winners of the Cosmopolitan Holy Grail Beauty Awards are tested by Cosmopolitan beauty staffers over a period of eight weeks and evaluated based on efficacy, ease of use, value and innovation. This is imPRESS Falsies 2nd year in a row of winning this award. Bella Magazine Beauty Awards are judged by a panel of beauty-experts who spend months testing all submissions and select outstanding products and brands that have gone above and beyond to provide quality items that are both effective and enjoyable to use.

"KISS and imPRESS make it possible for everyone to lash by achieving salon-quality, affordable lash looks at home. It is an honor to be recognized by InStyle, Cosmopolitan, and Bella Magazine for these coveted awards," says Global Lash Marketing Director, Kim Bremer. "Empowering beauty enthusiasts to 'Bring the Salon Home' is the KISS consumer promise, and we appreciate and thank our brand fans who make us a part of their beauty routines every day!"

The KISS New Natural Collection and imPRESS Press-On Falsies retail between $4.99 and $19.99, respectively. All are available online at kissusa.com and at major beauty and mass retailers nationwide including Ulta, Target, CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart.

KISS is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of fashion nails and is the market leader in both fashion nails and false eyelashes in the U.S. KISS offers innovative, accessible, easy to use, salon quality beauty products including fashion nails, false eyelashes, color cosmetics, hair styling tools, haircare, hair accessories and more. KISS brings the power of self-care home for all people. KISS products are available at mass and drug retailers nationwide. For more information visit www.KISSusa.com.

