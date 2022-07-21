WILMINGTON, Del., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kissflow , provider of a unified Low-code No-Code Work platform announced it was named a leader for DPA & BPM categories (Digital Processing Automation and Business Process Management) in the G2 Grid® Summer 2022 Reports.

Kissflow Continues to be a Leader in G2 Grid® Reports for DPA & BPM Outweighing the Likes of Appian

G2 category Grid® Reports compare products in a given category based on user satisfaction and market presence scores. They are designed to help potential buyers learn about software experiences and get a better feel for the buying decision process based on the perspective of current users. Kissflow tops both in user satisfaction and market presence in both categories.

"Organizations deploy multiple apps and processes with an aim to seamlessly manage operational initiatives," said Dinesh Varadharajan, CPO of Kissflow. "However, rather than simplifying work, they make it more complex and disjointed. We are on a mission to simplify work for enterprise users and this recognition is a testament to our consistent innovation and execution."

Feedback and Reviews from Verified Users

"The product gives me the essential tools and platform to deploy a low-code application quickly. As the business requires, I design and deliver practically instantly" - Babatunde O, Senior Business Systems Analyst





"The Best & Simplest Cloud Business Process Management Tool" - F. Ozgur T, Operations and Projects Senior Manager Financial Services

Kissflow offers a unified enterprise work management platform. The platform has capabilities for app development, process management & automation, task management, data management, integrations, analytics, and collaboration and is underpinned by low-code and no-code capabilities. It empowers business users to easily configure custom applications while empowering IT teams to customize, integrate, and extend business applications.

Kissflow also ranked as a leader in low-code development platforms, no-code development platforms, rapid application development, and workflow management categories and also ranked as a high performer in the application development category.

Learn more details about Kissflow's ranking in the G2 Summer 2022 Grid Report .

About Kissflow

Kissflow provides a unified work platform for enterprises to fast-track digital transformation. The work platform brings together the entire spectrum of work management into a unified experience for enterprise-wide users by embracing the low-code/no-code paradigm. Hundreds of global and Fortune 500 brands such as Airbus, Pepsi, McDermott, Comcast and Danone rely on Kissflow to simplify their work. Kissflow has been featured and recognized as an industry leader by Gartner, Forrester and G2. Founded in 2004, Kissflow has a globally distributed workforce. Learn more at https://kissflow.com/.

About G2

G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.

Press Contact

Indicate Media

Peter Moran

347-880-2895

[email protected]

SOURCE Kissflow