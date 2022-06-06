Kissflow Enters $50 Billion Low-code Market Entrenched with Incumbents like Microsoft Power Platform

Kissflow's unified low-code/no-code platform bridges the gap between business users and IT to simplify work management and dramatically accelerate digital transformation

WILMINGTON, Del., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kissflow today launched its unified low-code/no-code work platform that fast-tracks enterprise digital transformation. For nearly 20 years, Kissflow has simplified work for businesses by providing business process management products.

The new platform brings together the entire spectrum of work management into a unified experience for enterprise-wide users ranging from end-users, teams, team managers, process experts, citizen developers, and IT developers.

Embracing the low-code/no-code paradigm - Unified Experience for enterprise wide users Unified Work Platform

Enterprises use multiple work management tools that focus either exclusively on app development, process management, project or task management, and collaboration. Multiple tools like these are deployed with an aim to seamlessly manage operational initiatives. However, rather than simplifying work, they make work complex and disjointed. At the same time, enterprise users are frustrated with the disconnect between different solutions and teams in solving their business problems. This hampers enterprise-wide digital transformation.

Suresh Sambandam, CEO, Kissflow said: "Globally, there are only 26 million developers, but there are 500 million business users. In this new world, without an inclusive approach where business experts and IT teams co-create, a holistic digital transformation isn't possible. To unlock the full potential of these business users, enterprises can't rely on complex, old-school technologies."

Suresh further adds, "An inclusive and unified experience for enterprise users is the only way to make their digital transformation goals successful."

Kissflow provides this unified experience with its work platform that has capabilities for app development, process management, task management, data management, integrations, analytics, and collaboration by embracing the low-code/no-code paradigm. Business users can take control of their own digital needs while IT leaders can continue to provide a secure and scalable platform for digital growth. With 500 million business users becoming citizen developers, this will be the game-changer that will drive the future of work.

Enterprises are already using Kissflow to digitize and automate operations in departments such as finance, admin, procurement, HR, sales, and marketing. Kissflow has customers across many industries including banking and finance, retail, oil and gas, logistics and supply chain, healthcare, and manufacturing.

About Kissflow

Kissflow provides a unified work platform for enterprises to fast-track digital transformation. The work platform brings together the entire spectrum of work management into a unified experience for the enterprise-wide users by embracing the low-code/no-code paradigm. Hundreds of global and Fortune 500 brands such as Airbus, Pepsi, McDermott, Comcast, and Danone rely on Kissflow to simplify their work. Kissflow has been featured and recognized as an industry leader by Gartner, Forrester and G2. Founded in 2004, Kissflow has a globally distributed workforce. Learn more at https://kissflow.com/ .

