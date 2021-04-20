Kissflow to Unveil Unified Work Management Platform at Upcoming Gartner Digital Workplace Summit

There has been an explosion of workplace management tools in light of the pandemic, all designed to aid organizations in the development and management of their digital workplace. However, the siloed nature of these applications, especially when stacked on top of one another, makes them silent productivity killers as remote workers are forced to over-communicate and under-collaborate.

"Work can bring many levels of complexity, so we wanted to drill down to the approach to work and make it easy for employers to offer a culture that makes things simple while empowering employees to work productively, collaboratively and with ease, minus the chaos that multiple digital tools can inflict," says Suresh Sambandam, CEO of Kissflow. "Kissflow provides one simple pre-integrated platform that unites people in collaborative work across workstreams no matter where they are."

During the exclusive demo at the Gartner Digital Workplace Summit- Americas, Kissflow's VP of Product Dinesh Varadharajan will showcase how the Kissflow Digital Workplace platform, with its intuitive interface, manages issues, tickets, cases, requests, approvals, tasks, conversations, discussions, polls, member information and more. The demo will also showcase how the platform

Replaces communication with contextual collaboration Makes the dozen other digital tools redundant, with one powerful, feature-packed platform to manage all your work Removes complexity and chaos and brings in simplicity and control

Kissflow's suite of no-code & low-code work management products are used by 10,000+ customers across 160 countries to create a digital workplace where work gets done seamlessly. Kissflow's customers include more than 50 Fortune 500 companies such as Airbus, McDermott, Reckitt Benckiser and Olympus. G2 Crowd named Kissflow as a leader in the BPM and Workflow category, with a customer satisfaction score of 4.3 out of 5, the highest in the category.

