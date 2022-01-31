Kissflow Workflow - a Citizen Developer Platform is Recognized as a Representative Vendor in 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Business Process Automation Tools

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kissflow Inc's flagship no-code workflow platform - Kissflow Workflow is recognized in the 2021 Gartner market guide for Business Process Automation Tools as a Representative Vendor. Kissflow Workflow was one of the 38 representative Vendor solutions in the report.

Gartner defines, "business process automation tools as the software used to model, orchestrate and execute long-running complex business processes and workflows, enabling faster execution and reduced manual effort and error rates."*

"We are proud to be recognized by Gartner in this report. We believe we have been recognized for our ability to provide end-to-end business process and workflow automation solutions. We believe this latest recognition reflects our continuous efforts in providing enhanced capabilities within the platform to empower business users & IT leaders and increase productivity and efficiency of operations. Automation efforts within enterprises are increasingly becoming business-led rather than IT-led. This fundamental shift is what's giving impetus to the citizen developer movement and Kissflow is at the forefront leading it," said Dinesh Varadharajan, Chief Product Officer, Kissflow.

Kissflow Workflow is the only Unified Workflow platform in the world that supports all types of workflows from simple to comprehensive. Built on top of an easy-to-use no-code platform, it offers various capabilities including workflow management, process automation, case management, and business process management. Organizations can seamlessly automate all types of business processes and use cases across various departments including HR, Finance, Procurement, Operations, IT, and many more.

Kissflow is a leading SaaS software company offering award-winning low-code & no-code work management solutions used by organizations in over 160 countries. Kissflow's offerings include product platforms for workflow management, low code application development, procurement cloud solution, digital workplace and community management, all of them designed to simplify work. Kissflow powers more than 50 Fortune 500 companies such as Airbus, McDermott, Reckitt Benckiser and Olympus. Kissflow is featured as a leader in G2, the world's largest user reviews aggregator and by renowned analyst firms Gartner & Forrester. Kissflow has a globally distributed workforce of close to 400 employees.

