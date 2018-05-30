Kissimmee Guest Services and TicketSoft Join Forces to Launch E-Ticketing Solution in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TicketSoft, Inc., the leading technology solutions provider for attractions, leisure activities, entertainment, and transportation, has entered into a multi-year agreement with Kissimmee Guest Services (KGS), one of Florida's largest ticket resellers, to streamline the organization with an improved online ticketing platform. TicketSoft, Inc. will provide its fully hosted onsite ticketing and eCommerce solution "TicketMac" across the company's massive ticketing portfolio.

The TicketMac platform solution is a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) for ticket sales and strategic reseller distribution. The program, which is offered exclusively to KGS, allows the company to expand globally because of its e-ticketing technology that is already being accepted by leading industry attractions in Orlando and beyond, including SeaWorld, LEGOLAND® Parks, Madame Tussauds™, SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium, Universal Studios, as well as other popular attractions like Gatorland, Wild Florida and Kennedy Space Center to name a few.

In addition to a streamlined ticketing process, the partnership with TicketSoft will provide improved data-gathering and reporting functionality, eliminating the need for manual data collection and entry by KGS. The new platform allows the company to easily track attraction participation, increase ticket sales and manage accounting, ticket availability and other user data.

"We have a great deal of confidence that TicketSoft's next-generation ticketing solution will improve the online guest booking journey for our travelers that visit the Orlando destination and will play a key role in our long-term growth initiatives," said Sean Waterhouse, KGS CEO. "TicketSoft is a unique and valued partner, and their solution will allow us to provide a consistent, state-of-the-art ticketing experience to the millions of people who travel to the largest tourist destination in the world."

About KGS

Kissimmee Guest Services is the most trusted name in tickets since 1997 and the key market currently serves over 200 property management and travel-related companies. They are dedicated to helping you save time and money while creating memories that will last a lifetime for thousands of families a year.

KGS has one of the most experienced teams in the Orlando market that are passionate about helping guests get the most out of their valuable vacation.

The company prides itself on taking care of its guests with integrity, and customer satisfaction is a key element in making sure that each guest leaves happy. Every ticket comes with a low price guarantee which ensures you're getting the best prices. Team members frequently visit the parks and shows so that they have a current knowledge of Orlando's theme parks. KGS is an Authorized Ticket Seller for Walt Disney World, SeaWorld, and Universal Orlando.

About TicketSoft

TicketSoft is a premier technology solutions provider to the leisure travel and entertainment markets, offering powerful and innovative ticketing and POS solutions to deliver breakthrough revenue-generating technology for clients around the world by significantly improving the most important part of an attraction: the guest experience.

Our ticketing software offers a solution that is completely customizable so you maintain your own brand for all of your event ticketing needs in real time. With solutions for box office ticketing, kiosk ticketing, online ticketing, mobile ticketing, call center and social media sales, our ticketing software enables companies to easily control their operations and increase profitability.

