Kissterra Appoints Industry Veteran Udi Ziv as CEO

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kissterra , the world's first insurance marketing operating system, today announced the appointment of Udi Ziv as Chief Executive Officer. Ziv's appointment empowers Kissterra to expand its rapid growth in the insurance sector and widen into new markets, further cementing the company's position as a leading insurance software provider. Ziv will play a pivotal role in developing Kissterra's growth strategy in the competitive market, signaling a new chapter of innovation in the global insurance ecosystem while expanding its already significant client base. Co-founders, Segev Shilton and Ifty Kerzner will retain an active role in the company as executive directors with responsibility for strategic ventures, acquisitions, business development, and partnerships.

"We are constantly promoting our innovative insurance product offering globally in the pursuit of new heights," said Segev Shilton, executive director and co-founder of Kissterra. "I am confident in Udi's ability to further accelerate our remarkable growth, supporting our customers and partners, while conquering new frontiers."

Udi Ziv joins after serving as CEO of Earnix , a real-time AI-driven enterprise pricing and rating engine for insurance and banking, successfully scaling up the company and expanding its reach globally. Under his leadership, Udi drove the company's latest funding round that established Earnix's unicorn status and executed the company's first-ever acquisition. Prior to Earnix, Ziv served as CEO of Pontis, leading their customer engagement platform which Amdocs later acquired, as well as the president of NICE , a leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions.

"We are extremely excited to have Udi take the reins at Kissterra as we continue growing at a swift pace," said Ifty Kerzner, executive director and co-founder of Kissterra. "Udi is joining our team at an opportune time, leveraging his unique expertise and numerous relationships with leading insurance companies as well as over 30 years of successfully leading enterprise software companies."

With a significant proven track record as an executive leader and entrepreneur in the enterprise software space, Udi's experience and desire to support the revolution faced by two of the largest and oldest industries–insurance and banking–fuels his strategic priorities.

"I am thrilled to join Kissterra as this dynamic company continues to be at the forefront of innovation and growth," said Ziv. "I look forward to working with the talented team to capitalize on the huge potential of insurance marketing technology to revolutionize the insurance industry and deliver outstanding value to our customers."

The Kissterra marketing operating system harnesses advanced AI to provide a seamless end-to-end solution for insurance companies' marketing and distribution needs. The company provides insurers with total visibility into the acquisition process, accurately identifying customers that will convert into long-term relationships with a direct correlation between CAC to LTV - hence ensuring profitability. Today, the largest insurance companies in the world are utilizing Kissterra's management platform to generate higher profitability through a focused and accurate marketing strategy.

Since its launch in 2015, Kissterra has seen significant growth, with the goal of continuously recruiting employees who will assist in the expansion and launch of new products. In July 2021, the company raised $76M in Series A funding from Menora Mivtachim Group, one of Israel's largest insurance companies and Poalim Equity, the investment arm of Israel's largest bank.

About Kissterra

Kissterra is the world's first insurance marketing operating system providing insurance companies with an end-to-end solution for their marketing and distribution needs. The company's AI-powered marketing management platform empowers insurance companies to optimize all their digital marketing campaigns on one easy-to-use platform and access a data-driven management system of their entire marketing lifecycle from lead generation to acquisition and beyond. Founded in 2015 by Iftach (Ifty) Kerzner and Segev Shilton, Kissterra is headquartered in Israel, with offices in the US. Kissterra works with some of the largest insurance companies in the US, empowering them to generate higher profitability through a focused and accurate marketing strategy. For more information please visit: https://kissterra.com/

