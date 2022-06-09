Kissterra Expands Executive Leadership Team Appointing New CFO, SVP Insurance, and VP Channel Development

Ezra Meir appointed as CFO to manage finances and information systems, with Ethan Jones as SVP Insurance, and Greg Spano as VP Channel Development to evolve the way insurers market their products

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kissterra , the world's first insurance marketing operating system, today announced three new appointments to its leadership team. Ezra Meir will be joining Kissterra as Chief Financial Officer, Ethan Jones will be taking on the role of Senior Vice President of Insurance, and Greg Spano will be joining as Vice President of Channel Development. The three new hires will facilitate Kissterra's rapid growth and expansion into new markets.

"I'm happy to welcome Ezra, Ethan, and Greg, as they take on critical roles at Kissterra," said Ifty Kerzner, co-founder and President of Kissterra. "The rapid expansion of our executive team reflects our rapid growth and I'm excited for Kissterra to make an even bigger splash in the insurance industry. Ethan and Greg bring extensive experience and a specialized skill set to make our innovative product even more accessible to insurance companies globally, while Ezra will continue to develop our financial strategy and infrastructure."

Ezra Meir, the newly appointed CFO, will play a key role in the ongoing development of Kissterra's financial strategy and manage its finance and information systems. Meir previously served as VP of Finance for the e-commerce giant Yotpo where he created the company's finance department, led several rounds of fundraising, and assisted the company in becoming a unicorn. Meir brings his expertise to Kissterra as a certified public accountant and holds an MBA in business administration and accounting from Tel Aviv University.

"I'm incredibly grateful to join the Kissterra team and along with the current management, continue the company's development in bringing critical innovation to the insurance world," said Meir. "With the accomplished team of employees, Kissterra will continue to achieve significant market growth and I look forward to playing an integral part in this journey"

Ethan Jones will act as SVP Insurance, leading the charge to evolve the way insurers market their products. With over 17 years of experience, Jones previously served as SVP of QuinStreet and as Senior Manager of Channel Distribution at Esurance. Jones' deep understanding of the insurance and marketing sectors will act to solidify Kissterra's value to the insurance industry.

Greg Spano, the newly appointed VP Channel Development, will head the promotion of Kissterra's operating system to grow sales and revenue through increased exposure to insurers. Spano brings a vast knowledge of sales and marketing, with over 10 years of experience, most recently serving as CRO and CCO at Midaxo, as well as VP of Channel Sales and Marketing at Everquote.

The Kissterra marketing operating system harnesses advanced AI to provide a seamless end-to-end solution for insurance companies' marketing and distribution needs. The company provides insurers with total visibility into the acquisition process, identifying the right customers at the right price that will convert into long-term relationships with a direct correlation to expected high LTV. Today, the largest insurance companies in the world are utilizing Kissterra's management platform to generate higher profitability through a focused and accurate marketing strategy.

Since its launch in 2015, Kissterra has seen significant growth, with the goal of continuously recruiting employees who will assist in the expansion and launch of new products. In July 2021 the company raised $76M in Series A funding mainly from Menora Mivtachim Group, one of Israel's largest insurance companies.

Kissterra is the world's first insurance marketing operating system providing insurance companies with an end-to-end solution for their marketing and distribution needs. The company's AI-powered marketing management platform empowers insurance companies to optimize all their digital marketing campaigns on one easy-to-use platform and access a data-driven management system of their entire marketing lifecycle from lead generation to acquisition and beyond. Founded in 2015 by Iftach (Ifty) Kerzner, co-founder and President and Segev Shilton, co-founder and CEO, Kissterra is headquartered in Israel, with offices in the US. Kissterra works with some of the largest insurance companies in the US, empowering them to generate higher profitability through a focused and accurate marketing strategy. For more information please visit: https://kissterra.com/

