KIST Accelerates U.S. Expansion of Quantum Deep-Tech Startups Through SelectUSA 2026

SEOUL, South Korea, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) President Oh Sang-rok announced that it will participate in the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2026 as part of a Korean delegation, together with quantum technology startups supported by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups under the Deeptech Project (DIPS).

The initiative, supported by South Korea's Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS), is part of the government's "Deeptech Incubator Project for Startups" (DIPS) initiative, which aims to nurture globally competitive deep-tech ventures.

William Kimmitt, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce, with the KIST Quantum Delegation

KIST, which serves as the lead institution for the quantum technology sector under the program, said it will oversee the global commercialization efforts of participating firms. In particular, the "Global Bridge Program," jointly developed with the U.S. Embassy in Korea in September 2025, is an official program designed to generate tangible overseas expansion outcomes by linking investment attraction with local market entry through diplomatic channels.

Organized by the U.S. Department of Commerce, the SelectUSA Investment Summit is the largest investment promotion event in the US, connecting international startups with venture capital firms, corporate investors and state-level economic development agencies.

It serves as an execution-oriented platform that extends to investment, corporate establishment, site selection, and tax incentives, and is considered a key entry gateway for deep-tech companies, including those in quantum technology.

KIST said participation in the summit is particularly significant for deep-tech sectors such as quantum technology, where access to the US innovation ecosystem is seen as key to growth.

The program is conducted in two stages. From April 30 to May 1, companies took part in a spin-off program hosted by the State of Maryland, which included visits to research institutions and tours of the regional quantum technology ecosystem.

During this period, the delegation also conducted localized activities with the Maryland state government and its economic development agencies, focusing on investment attraction, corporate collaboration, and joint R&D. In addition, on May 5, the delegation held discussions with U.S. Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary William Kimmitt on potential areas of cooperation.

The delegation will also meet officials from Fairfax County Government to explore collaboration and investment opportunities.

The main summit, currently ongoing from May 3 to May 6, features exhibitions, pitching sessions and meetings with US state representatives, with participating firms expected to engage in discussions on investment and market entry.

The delegation is structured to encompass the entire quantum industry rather than a single technology domain.

The Korean delegation comprises five startups, alongside Kyung Hee University Department of Future Science & Technology Commercialization Policy and Entrepreneurship, with approximately 20 participants forming an integrated ecosystem that combines research institutes, academia, and startups, enabling a full-cycle support system from technology validation to commercialization and global expansion.

One of the firms, OptiQ-Labs, was selected for an official pitching session on May 4, where it presented its laser-based optical modules designed for ion-trap quantum computing systems.

This highly competitive program selects only around 100 companies from more than 20,000 applicants worldwide. If selected as the winner of the pitching session, the company will receive follow-up meetings with U.S. state governments and economic development agencies, access to global investor networks, support for local entity establishment, and connections to site selection and tax incentive programs.

Other participating companies include QUAD, which develops single-photon detection technology; SLEEX, focused on underwater sensing; Elixir (StatUp AI), which works on quantum-classical hybrid algorithms for healthcare; and SQK (QMEDIC), specializing in physics-based imaging solutions.

KIST Project Director, Kang Sunjoon, said, "This program represents a critical milestone for Korean quantum startups to directly connect with global investors and industry ecosystems. Via the DIPS program, we are actively promoting the global commercialization of quantum technologies."

Through its participation in SelectUSA, KIST has established a package-type global expansion model that integrates technology validation, investment attraction, and U.S. market entry.

The summit serves as a turning point for South Korea's quantum sector, enabling startups to move into the next phase of validation, investment, and overseas expansion.

For more information, visit https://eng.kist.re.kr/.

About KIST

KIST was established in 1966 as the first government-funded research institute in South Korea. KIST now strives to solve national and social challenges and secure growth engines through leading and innovative research.

About Participating Quantum Startups

QUAD, led by Chief Executive Officer, Oh Byung-doo, develops quantum sensing technologies based on superconducting nanowire single-photon detectors (SNSPDs), offering high sensitivity and precision with applications spanning quantum communication, quantum computing, semiconductor inspection, and defense.

SLEEX is developing an advanced perception technology that combines quantum LiDAR and electric field sensing to overcome limitations of existing underwater sensors, particularly by eliminating blind zones within the 0–2 meter range, with strong potential in autonomous navigation, maritime security, and defense, with Lee Jeho at the helm as Chief Executive Officer. (https://www.thesleex.com)

Elixir, headed by Chief Executive Officer Jang Jung-kwon, develops a drug discovery and biomarker analysis platform based on quantum-classical hybrid algorithms, targeting the precision medicine market through the integration of bioinformatics and quantum machine learning. (statupai.com)

SQK develops medical imaging AI based on quantum-physics constraints, addressing the hallucination issues of conventional AI by ensuring physical consistency in CT and MRI reconstruction. Under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Kim Yoon-hak, SQK is improving reliability and reducing the need for re-scans in clinical settings. (www.sqkcloud.com)

SOURCE The Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST)