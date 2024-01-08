KIST to Showcase Innovative Technologies at CES 2024

- KIST to introduce 9 innovative, AI-related technologies in line with the trends of CES.

- AI smart farm and plant growth management technology, robot system, neuromorpic processor technology that mimics neurons and etc.

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST, Director Yoon Seok-jin) will participate in the world's largest consumer electronics and information technology event, the "Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024" which will be held in the US starting on January 9th (Tue). KIST will showcase its self-developed innovative technologies in line with the trend of artificial intelligence rapidly spreading across various industries. The institute will introduce nine AI and robotics related technologies.

One of the technologies KIST will be exhibiting is the "3D Plant Scanning Robot Technology" which can precisely monitor the growth and health of plants. The technology is expected to increase productivity and be an essential technology for smart farms. Also, KIST has developed a "Technology for Measuring Physical Plant Growth and Controlling AI Greenhouses" where AI is used to monitor plant growth and control the greenhouse environment according to growth stages. The "Plant State-Based Optimal Cultivation Environment Determination and Integrated Nutrient Platform Technology" also determines the optimal cultivation environment based on the physiological state of plants.

Last year, KIST introduced what's called the "CollaBot," a robot system that automates environments like libraries with multiple robots. For example, mobile phones, entrances, bookshelves and chairs can be interconnected as robots and, when a user searches for a book's location with their mobile phone, the corresponding bookshelf emerges. As collaborative robot systems are becoming increasingly crucial in manufacturing, logistics, and service industries, KIST is planning to present various future applications of CollaBot.

KIST will also introduce the "Neuromorphic Processor Technology" which mimics brain neurons for learning autonomous driving, a technology that improves health management and smart home environment by analyzing user activities, a solar greenhouse technology that simultaneously increases food production and energy efficiency and a remote medical service technology developed by Ecen using a technology transferred from KIST.

SOURCE KIST

