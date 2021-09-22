Kit Check Enters into a Reseller Agreement with Govplace to Allow Government Hospitals to Increase Pharmacy Visibility with RFID Enabled Kit and Tray Processing to Increase Medication Intelligence

Kit Check's kit and tray processing system workflow program provides valuable insight and actionable data throughout the medication life cycle. From downstream visibility that tracks drugs from production to when they reach the patient, to upstream tagging visibility that ensures the right drug is in the right place at the right time for the right patient, the partnership creates an accountable data journey for drugs and their origins.

"Kit Check is excited to partner with Govplace as a reseller of the Kit Check software to make our RFID Kit and Tray Processing system available to government hospitals" said Kevin MacDonald, CEO and co-founder of Kit Check. "Kit Check is streamlining their pharmacy management approach, which creates a more efficient, safe environment for government hospitals and patients alike."

Kit Check's RFID-based medication inventory tracking and automated tray processing uses RFID tags combined with automation to enable hospital pharmacists to easily track drugs coming in and out of their doors, and removes the downtime associated with shortages and recalls.

"Govplace is honored to have the opportunity to help bring Kit Check's innovative, mission-enabling technology into the federal market" said Adam Robinson, CEO of Govplace. "Integrating RFID technology into the pharmacy supply chain will bring numerous benefits to our healthcare customers, their patients and our country's entire medical system at this important moment."

About Kit Check™

Kit Check is the leading provider of automated medication management solutions for hospital pharmacies. Our solutions blend powerful machine learning and advanced tracking technology to streamline medication inventory, workflow, and auditing processes, and help hospital pharmacies cut costs, reduce risk, and get more done. To date, our more than 500 U.S. and Canadian hospital partners have tracked over 75 million medications using Kit Check'S RFID product. Bluesight™ for Controlled Substances software is currently in use in more than 60 hospitals including full health system implementations, with more than 4 million cases tracked. More information about Kit Check and our software solutions can be found at kitcheck.com.

About Govplace

Govplace is a value-added reseller and systems integrator, exclusively focused on providing the federal government with cutting edge, best of breed technologies, services, and solutions surrounding Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Enterprise Performance Monitoring. Guided by our deep understanding of government contracting, the challenges our customers are facing, an expansive portfolio of contracting vehicles, and reputable expertise in leading technologies and solutions, we bring a unique combination of Silicon Valley innovation and DC Beltway understanding into each engagement. Our strategic approach to technology-led transformation and modernization improves business and operational efficiency to help our federal customers successfully achieve their unique mission needs. More information on Govplace can be found at Govplace.

