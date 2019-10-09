Kit Harrington, Tom Hanks, Taraji P. Hensen, and America Ferrera headline 2019 Voice Arts® Awards nominations ahead of November 17th Awards Gala at Warner Bros. Studios

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Society of Voice Arts & Sciences (SOVAS™) announced the nominations for the 2019 Annual Voice Arts® Awards honoring the best talent in the voiceover industry. The Voice Arts® Awards Gala will be held this year on November 17th at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, CA. Kit Harrington, Tom Hanks, Taraji P. Hensen, and America Ferrera are all nominated in craft categories. Other notable name nominees include Gal Gadot, Tim Allen, Kirsten Wiig, and Gerard Butler. Previous award winners include, Jon Hamm, Kate Winslet, James Earl Jones, Katy Perry, Lena Dunham, and William Shatner. "We are thrilled to bring the show back to Warner Bros." This year's Voice Arts® Awards includes many of the top names in entertainment and there is no better venue to showcase their amazing accomplishments in voiceover," says Emmy® Award-winning producer and SOVAS™ CEO, Rudy Gaskins.

The Voice Arts® Awards features nearly 100 categories stretching across all aspects of the voiceover industry, including some of the world's most beloved and recognizable voices spanning video games, commercials and audio book narrators. In addition to the Craft Category Awards; The Voice Arts® Awards also celebrates the power of the voice to impart change in the world. Emmy-award winning journalist and Senior Correspondent for Telemundo, Venessa Hauc will be on hand to receive the Voice Arts® Environmental Award. Other special honors will include the Voice Arts® Icon Award for lifetime achievement and the Muhammad Ali Voice of Humanity Honor. Last year's winners in these categories were Sigourney Weaver and Van Jones, who were both present at the awards gala to accept. Good Morning America called the Voice Arts® Awards, "The Oscars of voiceover acting."

As part of the SOVAS™ weekend, Sci-Fi queen and Comic-Con goddess, Katee Sackhoff, best known for her iconic role as Captain Kara "Starbuck" Thrace on Battlestar Galactica, will be accepting the Backstage Vanguard Award at this year's That's Voiceover!™ Career Expo 2019 at the Hilton Universal on November 16th. The award presentation will be accompanied by a personal one-on-one interview conducted by Hollywood legend Edward James Olmos, Katee's co-star from Battlestar Galactica.

Visit http://www.sovas.org/ for a complete list of the 2019 Voice Arts® Awards nominees and event ticket availability.

For questions regarding this topic, please contact Niki Dec / HGPinkPR at nd@hgpink.com. For Media Inquiries and Press Credentials, please contact press@hgpink.com .

SOURCE Society of Voice Arts & Sciences

Related Links

http://www.sovas.org/

