KIT KAT® is Giving YOU a Break This Fall to Celebrate Its New Vanilla Flavor

The giveaway, complete with the chance to win BÉIS luggage and a vacation rental marketplace gift card, celebrates the brand's newest addition to the chocolate section – KIT KAT® Vanilla

HERSHEY, Pa., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The KIT KAT® brand listened to the pleas of vanilla fans everywhere and decided to give the people what they want this fall – a KIT KAT® Vanilla break. The new addition to the brand's product lineup – KIT KAT® Vanilla – that's here to stay, includes fan-favorite crisp wafers enrobed in vanilla flavored crème made perfectly breakable for the perfect escape.

KIT KAT® Vanilla gives vanilla fans a new way to experience the underrated flavor in the KIT KAT® bar they already enjoy, as 89%ⁱ of consumers say they like or love the vanilla flavor. The innovation builds on KIT KAT®'s legacy of bringing new flavors to the candy aisle to build affinity as part of its overarching retail strategy driven by consumer insights.

To celebrate, KIT KAT® is giving fans a "break" through a giveaway on @KITKAT_US's Instagram, where four lucky winners will receive KIT KAT®-branded BÉIS Carry-on luggage filled with KIT KAT® Vanilla bars, and one grand prize winner will receive an additional $1,000 vacation rental marketplace gift card toward travel expenses to spend on a vanilla getaway this fall.

Starting at 12:00 p.m. ET on September 18, fans can enter* by following the brand's Instagram page and posting a comment sharing what they would do on their own ultimate vanilla break using #KITKATVanillaBreakSweepstakes.

"As the brand known for giving fans a break, we're thrilled to deliver another exciting addition to the KIT KAT® lineup with the release of KIT KAT® Vanilla for fans hungry for new flavors," said Lindsay Morrow, Senior Associate Brand Manager, KIT KAT®. "With the KIT KAT® Vanilla break giveaway, fans get the best of both worlds – the vanilla flavor they love in a familiar treat and a moment of relaxation amidst the chaos that the fall season can bring."

KIT KAT® Vanilla is available now at nationwide retailers in standard and king sizes. Fans can visit @KITKAT_US on social media and Hersheyland.com and for more information on the brand's full slate of limited edition and permanent KIT KAT® bar flavors.

Carry-on luggage courtesy of our partners at BÉIS.

ⁱ Datassential, Innova Database "A Dive into the US Chocolate Confectionary Market"

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC, 18 years of age and older. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts 12:00 p.m. ET on 9/18/24 and ends 11:59 a.m. ET on 10/9/24. Subject to Official Rules, including how to enter, prize details, odds, and restrictions, see https://www.hersheyland.com/kit-kat/giveaway-rules.html. Sponsor: The Hershey Company, 19 E Chocolate Ave, Hershey, PA 17033.

The Hershey Company is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey has more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. and worldwide who work daily to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 90 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers and Ice Breakers, and salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For over 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

