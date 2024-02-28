Kit NA Brewing, Inc. Unveils Refreshing New Packaging and New Flavor to Kick Off 2024

PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kit NA Brewing, a trailblazer in the non-alcoholic craft beer industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest offering, Get Set Wheat. Get Set, originally an IPA, has undergone a transformation, now embracing the delicious and refreshing profile of a wheat beer. Get Set Wheat is bright and crushable with notes of orange peel and coriander, followed by a smooth, full-bodied finish.

Get Set Wheat
Get Set Wheat

Get Set Wheat is both approachable and crushable, perfectly reflecting the brand's ethos. This relaunch aims to enhance the diversity of Kit's portfolio, catering to a wider audience and meeting the growing demand for this craft beer style. Get Set Wheat is now being introduced by distribution partners along the East Coast, as well as available on Kit's website and Amazon Prime. Get Set Wheat is available in both a 6-pack option, as well an inclusion within Kit's Starter Variety 12-pack.

Additionally, Kit NA Brewing is launching its refreshing new look and new packaging which spans its entire portfolio of cans, 6-pack cartons, and 12-pack cartons.

The Kit NA Brewing styles of On Your Mark, Get Set, Here We Go and the Variety Pack now have a brighter, simpler look. Embodying vibrancy and approachability, the new packaging mirrors Kit NA Brewing's ethos of a bright and inviting culture while now prominently featuring the "non-alcoholic" call out on the rim to facilitate easier identification for consumers at any angle. The revamped graphics roll out in early 2024 and promise to set Kit NA Brewing apart on store shelves for consumers seeking premium non-alcoholic beverages.

Kit NA Brewing understands the significance of engaging a diverse audience, acknowledging that the core customer base is radically diverse in age, identity, and interests. Kit's refreshed packaging includes a colorful mosaic backdrop to the cans and cartons that will help to draw in the core non-alcoholic beer consumer even more. Additionally, consumers can now find important attributes on the cans and cartons such as being vegan-friendly, and gluten-removed, as well as an increased presence of the non-alcoholic call out.

The revamped packaging and Get Set Wheat launch underscores Kit NA Brewing's ongoing commitment to adapt to the ever-evolving preferences of the growing NA category and enhance the overall brand experience.

For more information on Kit NA Brewing, please visit https://www.kitna.beer/. Follow Kit on Facebook and Instagram at @kitnabrewing, and join the newsletter to be the first to know about programs, future expansion, and updates!

About Kit NA Brewing:
Kit NA Brewing, founded in 2021 by co-founders Rob Barrett and Will Fisher, makes 5x award-winning, crushable, craft-brewed non-alcoholic beer for everyone and every occasion. Available in 3 different flavors: On Your Mark (Blonde), Get Set (Wheat) and Here We Go (Hazy), Kit NA Brewing's mission is to offer high-quality craft beer without the buzz, that does not compromise on taste or quality. #HaveAKit

